Ted Cruz has been on a roll lately, from dropping a nuke on Glenn Kessler for saying it was complicated when Kamala Harris enabled and encouraged violent riots over the summer, to owning the Left who are too stupid to know he knows Babylon Bee is a satire site … to this.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, nobody but Trump makes them as crazy as Ted does:

Actually, the impeachment hearing would have been better if the House Managers had all used cat filters…. https://t.co/1iHxcFrV17 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 15, 2021

We are going to start calling him Ted the Merciless.

Did you guys see the poor lawyer who couldn’t get his kiddos’ cat filter off? Freakin’ brilliant.

The House managers definitely would have won a few senators over. I mean, who could resist a fantastically flawed and fallacious argument from a feline face like this one? pic.twitter.com/M4QrlpVtVL — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 15, 2021

Look at that cute little face.

Then again, we’re not sure even a cute kitty face could save the obnoxiousness of those House Managers, especially knowing they doctored evidence.

😂😂😂 — Elaine Hays (@ElainesEco) February 15, 2021

We giggled.

True story.

Going forward, a lawyer using a cat filter should be like finding the snitch in quidditch e.g. automatic W — MICHAEL MDW (@michaelsoxfan) February 15, 2021

This could work.

I would have watched it instead of surfing Hulu. — Tim Knight (@_Tim_Knight) February 15, 2021

Right? At least it would have been somewhat entertaining.

Heh.

***

