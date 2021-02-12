As Twitchy readers (and most of the Twittersphere) know, The Lincoln Project is in full-out self-destruct mode this morning after going after Jennifer Horn and using her private messages with a journalist to try and bully both her and said journalist.

Not a great look for the yahoos claiming they were trying to conserve conservatism.

Booyah.

Trending

And it sounds like Horn may well get her wish because Yashar Ali is reporting the FBI is investigating the allegations against John Weaver.

It sounds like it won’t be.

Careful, Tara.

Or they shall not.

We shall see.

***

Related:

What a DOLT! Rick Wilson couldn’t stop himself from BRAGGING about Lincoln Project pilfering Jennifer Horn’s private messages

YIKES! Lincoln Project just LOSES it posting private DMs between Jennifer Horn (she did not consent) and journo Amanda Becker in NASTY thread (screenshots)

‘They’re just telling on THEMSELVES at this point’: Twitter locks both James O’Keefe and Project Veritas’ accounts

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FBIJennifer Hornjohn weaverRick WilsonThe Lincoln ProjectTrump