As Twitchy readers (and most of the Twittersphere) know, The Lincoln Project is in full-out self-destruct mode this morning after going after Jennifer Horn and using her private messages with a journalist to try and bully both her and said journalist.

Not a great look for the yahoos claiming they were trying to conserve conservatism.

This is an outrage. Every victim deserves to be heard. I join George in calling for a full, independent investigation of John Weaver’s interactions with every member/staff/intern at the Lincoln Project. Every one of these young men should be released to speak their truth. https://t.co/MQdvlPO9rB — Jennifer Expel the Seditionists Horn (@NHJennifer) February 12, 2021

Booyah.

And it sounds like Horn may well get her wish because Yashar Ali is reporting the FBI is investigating the allegations against John Weaver.

This should not be swept under the rug. — vernon manchester (@cinnamon860) February 12, 2021

It sounds like it won’t be.

I don't know what's happening with the Lincoln Project, and I hate that y'all are breaking up, but Rick Wilson just called Tara Setmayer "Jennifer" on "The Breakdown." — A Texas Lawyer In Scottsdale (@WiseOldTexan) February 12, 2021

Careful, Tara.

And they shall. — Anthony (@anthony_coon) February 12, 2021

Or they shall not.

We shall see.

