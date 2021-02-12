When people show you who they really are, believe them.

This has never been truer about any other group than The Lincoln Project. What a MESS they are without Trump to complain about 24/7 … oh, and that whole John Weaver being accused of sexually harassing dozens of young men (and boys?!) has been sorta problematic as well.

Add in this bit of ridiculousness of stealing Jennifer Horn’s private messages with journalist Amanda Becker and posting them on Twitter and we may well have the unraveling of this ridiculous grift.

For example, Rick Wilson completely sabotaged any ‘hope’ of blaming some half-witted intern for the thread and bad judgment:

Oops.

Incredible is one word for it.

Trending

It could happen.

WE WERE ALL HACKED!

Rick out-Ricked himself this time.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

Related:

YIKES! Lincoln Project just LOSES it posting private DMs between Jennifer Horn (she did not consent) and journo Amanda Becker in NASTY thread (screenshots)

‘They’re just telling on THEMSELVES at this point’: Twitter locks both James O’Keefe and Project Veritas’ accounts

‘She was RIGHT about you’: Wajahat Ali using Gina Carano to trash Republicans in pathetic thread only proves HER original point

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jennifer HornRick WilsonThe Lincoln Project