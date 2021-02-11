Yeah yeah yeah, we know. Disingenuous hacks like Wajahat Ali are going to be disingenuous hacks but youâ€™d think by now this guy would have figured out that all of his arguments are in bad faith and yet here we are.
Itâ€™s like he was trying to make Gina Caronaâ€™s point FOR HER.
Employers have the right to hire & fire whom they choose. Right, Republicans? We can't force bakers to bake cakes for gay couples & we shouldn't force Disney to employee Gina Carano, a hateful conspiracy theorist. The free market will decide. Meritocracy.
This is the way.
â€” Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 11, 2021
Hateful conspiracy theorist.
For pointing out that an overreaching government punishing people for their thoughts and ideas is a bad thing.
What a monster.
This is not the way, Wajahat.
Always bad faith arguments from the right. Cruelty for everyone, civility for them. James Gunn apologized for his tweets that were years old. A right wing campaign was launched to fire him. Gina doubled down on her positions. She has a right to it & Disney has a right to move on.
â€” Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 11, 2021
Oh look, Wajahat is making a bad faith argument accusing Republicans of bad faith arguments.
The irony.
I'm for people being able to apologize for tweets & previous comments. We should be a forgiving society, give people chances to learn & atone. But we have to balance that w accountability, equity & also many bad faith actors who only want the freedom to be cruel w/o consequences.
â€” Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 11, 2021
If this editor hears the word â€˜equityâ€™ ONE MORE FREAKINâ€™ TIME â€¦
He is ok when people HE agrees with say stupid crap and apologize for it, but not Gina who he called a hateful conspiracy theorist.
Are you not able to make a case just about her, why is it you always have to make a comparison to someone or something else? She did nothing wrong and you're acting like she has to apologize, weird.
â€” Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 11, 2021
Weird.
Yup.
Pathetic.
Sad.
Predictable.
Those things as well.
No not really there are laws that say you cant refuse to hire a man because hes black.
You know that. Of course being honest ruins your schtick.
â€” jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) February 11, 2021
Heâ€™s all schtick.
You are correct, however, calling out the hypocrisy of Disney for firing Carano while Pedro (the Mandalorian) used a holocaust reference back in 2018 and is still employed is also our right.
â€” Seriously Dog (@SrslyDog) February 11, 2021
She was right about you.
â€” AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 11, 2021
She was.
So, you're saying that anyone who kept screaming 'RUSSIA!!!!' and "TRUMP STOLE THE ELECTION" should be fired
â€” Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) February 11, 2021
Now do your tweet opposing anti-Discrimination in employment laws. Let the market decide.
â€” (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) February 11, 2021
So based on your opinion, this dude gets fired? pic.twitter.com/fKBgBdJ9tj
â€” Space (Using) Boomer (@charlietrips) February 11, 2021
Right?
When?
Or can he apologize?
Theres a difference in being fired for doing a horrible job and being fired because of pressure from a mob that is destroying the country.
â€” Fallen2Ryze (@fallen2ryze) February 11, 2021
But you know, itâ€™s ok when people on the right are â€˜canceledâ€™ because of the mob.
Duh.
***
