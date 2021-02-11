Yeah yeah yeah, we know. Disingenuous hacks like Wajahat Ali are going to be disingenuous hacks but youâ€™d think by now this guy would have figured out that all of his arguments are in bad faith and yet here we are.

Itâ€™s like he was trying to make Gina Caronaâ€™s point FOR HER.

Employers have the right to hire & fire whom they choose. Right, Republicans? We can't force bakers to bake cakes for gay couples & we shouldn't force Disney to employee Gina Carano, a hateful conspiracy theorist. The free market will decide. Meritocracy. This is the way. â€” Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 11, 2021

Hateful conspiracy theorist.

For pointing out that an overreaching government punishing people for their thoughts and ideas is a bad thing.

What a monster.

This is not the way, Wajahat.

Always bad faith arguments from the right. Cruelty for everyone, civility for them. James Gunn apologized for his tweets that were years old. A right wing campaign was launched to fire him. Gina doubled down on her positions. She has a right to it & Disney has a right to move on. â€” Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 11, 2021

Oh look, Wajahat is making a bad faith argument accusing Republicans of bad faith arguments.

The irony.

I'm for people being able to apologize for tweets & previous comments. We should be a forgiving society, give people chances to learn & atone. But we have to balance that w accountability, equity & also many bad faith actors who only want the freedom to be cruel w/o consequences. â€” Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 11, 2021

If this editor hears the word â€˜equityâ€™ ONE MORE FREAKINâ€™ TIME â€¦

He is ok when people HE agrees with say stupid crap and apologize for it, but not Gina who he called a hateful conspiracy theorist.

Are you not able to make a case just about her, why is it you always have to make a comparison to someone or something else? She did nothing wrong and you're acting like she has to apologize, weird. â€” Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 11, 2021

Weird.

Yup.

Pathetic.

Sad.

Predictable.

Those things as well.

No not really there are laws that say you cant refuse to hire a man because hes black.

You know that. Of course being honest ruins your schtick. â€” jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) February 11, 2021

Heâ€™s all schtick.

You are correct, however, calling out the hypocrisy of Disney for firing Carano while Pedro (the Mandalorian) used a holocaust reference back in 2018 and is still employed is also our right. â€” Seriously Dog (@SrslyDog) February 11, 2021

She was right about you. â€” AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 11, 2021

She was.

So, you're saying that anyone who kept screaming 'RUSSIA!!!!' and "TRUMP STOLE THE ELECTION" should be fired â€” Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) February 11, 2021

Now do your tweet opposing anti-Discrimination in employment laws. Let the market decide. â€” (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) February 11, 2021

So based on your opinion, this dude gets fired? pic.twitter.com/fKBgBdJ9tj â€” Space (Using) Boomer (@charlietrips) February 11, 2021

Right?

When?

Or can he apologize?

Theres a difference in being fired for doing a horrible job and being fired because of pressure from a mob that is destroying the country. â€” Fallen2Ryze (@fallen2ryze) February 11, 2021

But you know, itâ€™s ok when people on the right are â€˜canceledâ€™ because of the mob.

Duh.

***

