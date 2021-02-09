Thinking Tampa Mayor Jane Castor might want to check herself before she wrecks herself.
The same woman who made a big deal about law enforcement not only identifying maskless Super Bowl fans but having them ‘handled’ MIGHT want to make sure she hasn’t been seen at any sporting events without a mask on.
We’ve honestly lost count of the number of elected officials ignoring the very rules they force on their constituents.
Take a gander:
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said that maskless fans at the Super Bowl will be "identified" by law enforcement and that police will "handle" the situation.
Also Tampa Mayor 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/A31vfU3qty
— Kambree (@KamVTV) February 9, 2021
Huh, she looks sorta maskless in this pic, just sayin’. And the guy sitting next to her is wearing one so it’s not that old of a pic.
Note, we’re seeing that this was NOT her at the Super Bowl but at a hockey game … but still, maskless at a sporting event.
Wonder if LEO will identify and handle her?
That’s probably just her cardboard cutout
— “God Help Us All” by Five Times August – Out Now (@FiveTimesAugust) February 9, 2021
Arrest her! The hypocrisy is unbelievable.
— CraigBoudreaux (@1craigboudreaux) February 9, 2021
Ruling class.
— White Devil? (@MichaelBlosser3) February 9, 2021
Do as I say not as I do.
— Sean Trench (@SeanTrench) February 9, 2021
But you have to remember the laws do not apply to the law makers.
— MacArthur Parker (@McArthur_Parker) February 9, 2021
Remember a day when the SuperBowl was fun? Just a bunch of dudes trying to beat other dudes. What were we thinking?
— Jimmy Schumaker (@jimmy_schumaker) February 9, 2021
We have well and truly lost our way.
Yup.
