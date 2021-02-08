If you were paying any attention at all to Twitter during the Super Bowl, you know Tom Brady not wearing a mask freaked lots and lots of people who usually don’t watch football anyway but decided to watch it for the fun of virtue-signaling and complaining OUT. Who knew so many scolds and nags watched football?

Oh, that’s right, they don’t.

Unless it gives them an opportunity to wag their fingers at people on Twitter.

And while we shared many of these pearl-clutchers in another piece, none clutched their pearls harder than self-proclaimed ‘rage mom’ and Everytown organizer, Lisa Hendricks.

Tom Brady could have used his platform to wear a mask and be a role model for responsible behavior. But nooooooo, he had to be a maskhole. #SuperBowl

pic.twitter.com/llPCzhr1zs — lisa hendricks (@MsLisaHendricks) February 8, 2021

Oops, she protected her account after scolding Tom … luckily we’ve been doing this a while and figured she would do that so we grabbed a screenshot:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

But noooooo, he had to be a maskhole. Who talks like that?!

Anyone else really tired of the mask Nazis?

#LisaHendricks was triggered by a mask-less Tom Brady. 😭😂 — RBNY SF49er (@luisfloresny) February 8, 2021

lol lisa hendricks is so low energy — Matthew (@matthewandrewfl) February 8, 2021

Lisa Hendricks could have used her time to not be a Karen. — MJM73 (@maxpower2271) February 8, 2021

But she’s a RAGE MOM, and that’s what rage moms do or something.

