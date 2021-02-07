Poor AOC, she really does not like being held accountable for lying.

Pretty horrible. Well, it’s good to know what kind of person she is early. Also good to know that Mace is cut from the same Trump cloth of dishonesty and opportunism. Sad to see a colleague intentionally hurt other women and survivors to make a buck. Thought she’d be better. https://t.co/CcVxgDF6id — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 6, 2021

Someone pretty please get AOC a mirror … her self-awareness is grossly lacking.

Joe Cunningham already proving to be leagues more decent + honest than Mace seems capable of. The House was far better off w/ Cunningham. It’s sad to see Mace diminish the representation of her community by launching a reputation of craven dishonesty right off the bat. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 6, 2021

AOC accusing others of ‘craven dishonesty’ after she was caught in a few lies already this week.

It’s just so AOC of her.

No one believes anything you say. — Mary 🌼☀️⭐️🍋 (@auntbridgey) February 7, 2021

Her brain-dead, vapid, emotionally-driven, thin-skinned worshipers do.

You were never in any danger at all but spent days accusing Ted Cruz of trying to have you murdered, but SHE’S dishonest? Wow. — Tucker Jerbs (@Tucker_Jerbs) February 6, 2021

She probably should apologize to Ted, just sayin’.

You're the female Trump. — Archimedes Watts (@archimedeswatts) February 7, 2021

You're a grifter, not a survivor. — Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) February 6, 2021

Stick to dancing. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) February 7, 2021

And making drinks.

Well, you’re an expert on “craven dishonesty” so who am I to argue — Rob Miller (@rob_miller72) February 7, 2021

Fair enough.

***

