We’ve not only created an entire culture around canceling people who say things we don’t like, but we’ve nurtured and fostered it to a point where even repeating the words someone ELSE has said could get you canceled.
When did so many Americans get so thin-skinned and ridiculous?
Don’t answer that.
The New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz for example has accused venture capitalist Marc Andreessen of using a slur on Clubhouse.
He did not.
NYT’s Taylor Lorenz, perhaps seeking to keep up the momentum from Donald McNeil’s firing, falsely accuses venture capitalist Marc Andreessen of using a slur on Clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/DPFTHzXG5c
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 7, 2021
All the outrage! REEEEEE.
Jim Treacher was good enough to respond to another of her tweets about interviewing people this year:
You're welcome, everyonehttps://t.co/A2UcJu3Cbn pic.twitter.com/25VlY8Oax3
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 5, 2021
She has since locked her account.
Note, last time we checked it was against Twitter’s Terms of Service for verified accounts to lock down but we imagine they’ll give her a pass.
She's doing fine pic.twitter.com/pPxPLseMua
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 7, 2021
Heh.
Even Brit Hume joined the discussion:
And will we again recognize the difference between mentioning a word and using that word? https://t.co/tnYAFZRxsz
— Brit Hume (@brithume) February 7, 2021
Fat chance. Open, honest dialog is unacceptable these days. Too many triggered-happy virtue warriors out there.
— Phil Moffett (@philmoffett) February 7, 2021
I never realized American citizens were so sheepish that they have accepted to be cancelled out of their own culture without any resistance.
— abdesam 🇵🇦🇬🇧🇻🇪🇺🇸 (@arlene8022) February 7, 2021
Wait wasn’t she just complaining about how certain rooms on Clubhouse have her blocked?
I imagine the fact that she is clearly an activist targeting them and looking for any excuse to sick the mob on them has a lot to do with it.
— AG (@AGHamilton29) February 7, 2021
Awww yes, the mob.
Funny how she ran away when the same mob started questioning her intentions.
***
