We’ve not only created an entire culture around canceling people who say things we don’t like, but we’ve nurtured and fostered it to a point where even repeating the words someone ELSE has said could get you canceled.

When did so many Americans get so thin-skinned and ridiculous?

Don’t answer that.

The New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz for example has accused venture capitalist Marc Andreessen of using a slur on Clubhouse.

He did not.

NYT’s Taylor Lorenz, perhaps seeking to keep up the momentum from Donald McNeil’s firing, falsely accuses venture capitalist Marc Andreessen of using a slur on Clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/DPFTHzXG5c — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 7, 2021

All the outrage! REEEEEE.

Jim Treacher was good enough to respond to another of her tweets about interviewing people this year:

She has since locked her account.

Note, last time we checked it was against Twitter’s Terms of Service for verified accounts to lock down but we imagine they’ll give her a pass.

She's doing fine pic.twitter.com/pPxPLseMua — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 7, 2021

Heh.

Even Brit Hume joined the discussion:

And will we again recognize the difference between mentioning a word and using that word? https://t.co/tnYAFZRxsz — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 7, 2021

Fat chance. Open, honest dialog is unacceptable these days. Too many triggered-happy virtue warriors out there. — Phil Moffett (@philmoffett) February 7, 2021

I never realized American citizens were so sheepish that they have accepted to be cancelled out of their own culture without any resistance. — abdesam 🇵🇦🇬🇧🇻🇪🇺🇸 (@arlene8022) February 7, 2021

Wait wasn’t she just complaining about how certain rooms on Clubhouse have her blocked? I imagine the fact that she is clearly an activist targeting them and looking for any excuse to sick the mob on them has a lot to do with it. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 7, 2021

Awww yes, the mob.

Funny how she ran away when the same mob started questioning her intentions.

***

Related:

Take SO many seats! New Yorker writer lit the EFF UP for tweeting entire thread lecturing and shaming people about indoor dining

Literally SHAKING! Byron York drops TDS-infected hack conflicted over her Trump-supporting neighbor shoveling her driveway in merciless (yet hilarious) thread

Utterly PSYCHOTIC: Ana Navarro tries attacking Van Jones for taking pic with Candace Owens and it doesn’t end well for her (watch)