We’ve not only created an entire culture around canceling people who say things we don’t like, but we’ve nurtured and fostered it to a point where even repeating the words someone ELSE has said could get you canceled.

When did so many Americans get so thin-skinned and ridiculous?

Don’t answer that.

The New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz for example has accused venture capitalist Marc Andreessen of using a slur on Clubhouse.

He did not.

All the outrage! REEEEEE.

Jim Treacher was good enough to respond to another of her tweets about interviewing people this year:

Trending

She has since locked her account.

Note, last time we checked it was against Twitter’s Terms of Service for verified accounts to lock down but we imagine they’ll give her a pass.

Heh.

Even Brit Hume joined the discussion:

Awww yes, the mob.

Funny how she ran away when the same mob started questioning her intentions.

***

Related:

Take SO many seats! New Yorker writer lit the EFF UP for tweeting entire thread lecturing and shaming people about indoor dining

Literally SHAKING! Byron York drops TDS-infected hack conflicted over her Trump-supporting neighbor shoveling her driveway in merciless (yet hilarious) thread

Utterly PSYCHOTIC: Ana Navarro tries attacking Van Jones for taking pic with Candace Owens and it doesn’t end well for her (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ClubhouseJim TreacherMarc AndreesenslurTaylor Lorenz