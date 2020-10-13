Thinking AOC wanted to take her turn at trashing faith after her comrades … sorry … colleagues spent much of Monday trashing ACB and faith in general. And what an egomaniac retweeting a video of herself from earlier this year.

Actresses are going to ‘actress’ we suppose.

Sick and tired of Republicans who co-opt faith as an excuse to advance bigotry and barbarism. Fact is, if today Christ himself came to the floor of Congress and repeated his teachings, many would malign him as a radical and eject him from the chamber. https://t.co/y19PBDw5co — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 12, 2020

Sick and tired of Democrats pretending people of faith are bigots and barbarians.

Sick and tired of Democrats pretending they are the moral party.

Sick and tired of Democrats.

Period.

And we’re not alone:

The Democrats booed him at their convention so you have a point. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) October 13, 2020

A point she didn’t realize she was making.

Yup, the only party to have booed God is her own.

You'd be one of the people leading the charge to eject Him. — Stranger Has The Best Candy (@lone_rides) October 12, 2020

She’d accuse him of bigotry and barbarism.

You support an ideology that’s put 100s of religious leaders in prison worldwide & sacrificed 1000s of religious followers on the altar of atheistic “progress.”

You’re laughably delusional if you don’t know the history/future of socialism *is* one of bloody bigotry & barbarism. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) October 12, 2020

What she said.

Quite eloquently.

Tired of progressives advancing eugenics, purposefully snuffing out black prosperity and advancement, and then lobbing the insult of racism at those who oppose them. Face it, you are the slaveholders of modern America. — Phil The Seat (@philllosoraptor) October 12, 2020

Ouch.

Yeah, those many are called Democrats. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 13, 2020

Refresh my memory on just which party is holding onto abortion as a human right for dear life…. pic.twitter.com/Ak4EaO4FLV — Amy Coney “Grinand” Barrett (@Matt_Schtick1) October 12, 2020

Yeah we’ve heard that before. Not sure you’ve met Jesus. While he does direct that we honor and respect our government, there is no such assertion for people to relinquish their rights, responsibilities and power to them. — Fiscal Clif (@clifthethird) October 13, 2020

Lights, camera, AOC!

Jesus asked us to abide by the 10 Commandments, which include "Thou shalt not kill." If you're going to invoke the name of Jesus, at least obey His commands. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) October 12, 2020

And, those people would be the Democrats. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) October 13, 2020

And that’s the truth.

***

