Our apologies for sharing a tweet from the crazies at Now This, but we thought this really showcased Cory Booker and his attempt at mansplaining Roe v. Wade to ACB. Talk about a silly, embarrassing, ridiculous display from a senator who actually wanted to be president.

Watch:

Sen. Cory Booker stands up for reproductive freedom and explains what a future without Roe v. Wade could look like pic.twitter.com/DpeIJBjxTs — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 12, 2020

People are scared that people won’t be able to murder the unborn.

PLANNING FOR OUR FUTURES SHOULD COME BEFORE A PREGNANCY IS EVER IN THE PICTURE.

This is such a disgusting and annoying argument.

Very convincing argument here by Cory Booker pic.twitter.com/S5wNTYd1NB — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 12, 2020

We’re super convinced.

Wait.

No.

Cory Booker has more estrogen than me. — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) October 12, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What Cory Booker is saying, Amy, is that you shouldn't evaluate the ACA based on the constitution. Instead, you should preserve it for these people in these anecdotal stories. — Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) October 12, 2020

What Cory Booker is saying is that he’s got a sandy vagina and that makes him an expert on women’s reproductive rights.

Or something.

it looks like this terrifying lady is trying to suck Cory Booker's soul through his eyes. Jesus Protect Cory. pic.twitter.com/bsEGVtEfAD — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) October 12, 2020

LOL

Cory Booker sucks, Cory Booker sucks, Cory. Booker. Sucks. https://t.co/L5Rszuoqdr — Big Tom Callahan’s Son (@T0mmy_callahan) October 12, 2020

The American people DID decide, Cory, when we elected Trump in 2016. He doesn’t stop being the president at the end of his fourth year.

This is so silly.

Cory Booker is the male version of Kamala Harris. Scripted, Hollywood theatrics, weak attempts to guilt you into agreeing with them. Every time. Kamala and Cory are the most scripted, disingenuous people in politics. https://t.co/KN27eJgGi4 pic.twitter.com/X8owH7gR8G — Mayor Mike⚡️ (@MayorTarantino) October 12, 2020

Horrible acting performance indeed.

