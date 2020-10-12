Since Senate Democrats can’t come up with some magical classmate from her college days to claim she sexually assaulted them, it seems our good, tolerant, friends on the Left are now claiming she will vote to kill people with pre-existing conditions.

Or something.

They are also pretending she’s not qualified and really, folks? Really?

Ted Cruz was good enough to take them entirely apart by going over Barrett’s ‘impeccable credentials’.

Watch:

It’s like Ted knows ACB.

It’s also like Ted knows CNN …

Presumably, they’re worried voters will be impressed by Judge Barrett. https://t.co/aXDm93qnJt — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 12, 2020

The Left and the media do not want Americans to know ACB isn’t some theocratic lunatic just chomping at the bit to force her Catholic views on the country. They desperately need people to believe their nonsensical narrative, even though no matter what they’ll likely end up with another Constitutionalist on the SCOTUS.

Which makes total sense when you realize their entire job is to make sure laws are Constitutional.

I will stand up for this stranger more than I do my own family. That’s the kind of Christian and @GOP I am. sincerely Ted — Strongly (@Strongl23287186) October 12, 2020

Yes they are. It’s because she is Catholic and Democrats will never give her the Justice for raising a family and working while doing it instead they attack her and say she can’t raise family and do her job! — Denise🌟🌟🌟🇺🇸 (@Denise75384378) October 12, 2020

It’s all about destroying her character which tells us everything we need to know about Democrats and THEIR character.

***

Related:

PAINFUL: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse embarrasses himself with lame ‘check list,’ calls ACB a ‘judicial torpedo’ in train wreck of an opening (watch)

‘Where’s MY picture?!’ Dems DRAGGED for shamelessly placing pics of people ‘who WILL LOSE’ healthcare in front of ACB at #SCOTUSHearing

Kayleigh McEnany completely SHUTS DOWN each and every Democrat claiming ACB will ‘take your healthcare’ in 1 powerful tweet