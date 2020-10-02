As Don Lemon ‘broke’ the news about Trump and Melania testing positive for COVID, he tossed in his own personal opinion that Trump catching it was ‘payback’ for calling the virus a hoax. Now, we all know that even Snopes has debunked the claim that Trump called it a hoax, but Don knows his limited, frothy-mouthed, emotionally shallow audience isn’t very bright and probably doesn’t know any better.

Then again, Trump did once call Don the dumbest man on TV … seems he was onto something.

Don is just awful.

Sorry, not sorry.

Every time we think they can’t sink any lower they surprise us.

You’d think by now we’d have learned our lesson.

They can always get uglier and nastier.

It’s what they do best.

Not a great visual.

Snopes debunked it.

SNOPES!

C’mon, man!

***

