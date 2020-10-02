This may be a first, Washington Post deleting a crap tweet hating on Trump because it was ‘tasteless.’
So much of what they write is indeed tasteless, we’re surprised they noticed.
The Post has removed a tweet pictured below, which was written Thursday and released through an automated program, because the subsequent news of President Trump’s infection rendered it tasteless. pic.twitter.com/yVsocNl2MG
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 2, 2020
Before they deleted the tweet, plenty of people saw it including James Woods:
Astonishing… pic.twitter.com/ADDvLHT4ui
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 2, 2020
Astonishing is not the word we’d use for this, although we know he didn’t mean it in a positive way.
Someone is getting paid to write this.
— AdonMadeon🧐 (@AdonMadeon) October 2, 2020
RIGHT?!
They’re completely vile
— j smith (@jen87nc) October 2, 2020
True character comes out in the midst of a tragedy. They can't help themselves. TDS may be as vile as COVID
— Digiteach (@jdinsmoor) October 2, 2020
Astonishing indeed. TDS is real, and will likely be recognized as a psychological malady in the near future. These folks need help!
— Brian Morrill (@brianmorrill27) October 2, 2020
Utterly declasse! Let's never stoop as low as these people.
— Ms Independent (@SumLuvsPDX) October 2, 2020
Seems they were confused about the whole going high versus low thing, just sayin’.
Oh my goodness- just when I think nothing surprises me -this is just terrible
— Sandi Rodriguez (@sanditola) October 2, 2020
Speaking of ‘just terrible,’ the replies on WaPo’s tweet about deleting the ‘tasteless’ tweet are pretty abhorrent.
put it back up – it's funny
— 💰TRILLIONAIRE💰 (@maltyhops) October 2, 2020
Yes, it’s hilarious to mock people who have COVID.
Such wishful thinking, that he wont survive it…
— Resisting2020 (@WasserL) October 2, 2020
Tasteless or timely?
— Dan Carstens (@dlcarst) October 2, 2020
Tasteless but timely.
— Jenn Gray (@votejenngray) October 2, 2020
No no this was fine
Now we have hope that that'll ever happen
— Budget Player Cadet (@budgetplayer) October 2, 2020
Not tasteless…honest.
— Nannykat1223 (@Nannykat12232) October 2, 2020
When people show you who they really are, believe them.
****
