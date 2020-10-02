This may be a first, Washington Post deleting a crap tweet hating on Trump because it was ‘tasteless.’

So much of what they write is indeed tasteless, we’re surprised they noticed.

The Post has removed a tweet pictured below, which was written Thursday and released through an automated program, because the subsequent news of President Trump’s infection rendered it tasteless. pic.twitter.com/yVsocNl2MG — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 2, 2020

Before they deleted the tweet, plenty of people saw it including James Woods:

Astonishing is not the word we’d use for this, although we know he didn’t mean it in a positive way.

Someone is getting paid to write this. — AdonMadeon🧐 (@AdonMadeon) October 2, 2020

RIGHT?!

They’re completely vile — j smith (@jen87nc) October 2, 2020

True character comes out in the midst of a tragedy. They can't help themselves. TDS may be as vile as COVID — Digiteach (@jdinsmoor) October 2, 2020

Astonishing indeed. TDS is real, and will likely be recognized as a psychological malady in the near future. These folks need help! — Brian Morrill (@brianmorrill27) October 2, 2020

Utterly declasse! Let's never stoop as low as these people. — Ms Independent (@SumLuvsPDX) October 2, 2020

Seems they were confused about the whole going high versus low thing, just sayin’.

Oh my goodness- just when I think nothing surprises me -this is just terrible — Sandi Rodriguez (@sanditola) October 2, 2020

Speaking of ‘just terrible,’ the replies on WaPo’s tweet about deleting the ‘tasteless’ tweet are pretty abhorrent.

put it back up – it's funny — 💰TRILLIONAIRE💰 (@maltyhops) October 2, 2020

Yes, it’s hilarious to mock people who have COVID.

Such wishful thinking, that he wont survive it… — Resisting2020 (@WasserL) October 2, 2020

Tasteless or timely? — Dan Carstens (@dlcarst) October 2, 2020

Tasteless but timely. — Jenn Gray (@votejenngray) October 2, 2020

No no this was fine Now we have hope that that'll ever happen — Budget Player Cadet (@budgetplayer) October 2, 2020

Not tasteless…honest. — Nannykat1223 (@Nannykat12232) October 2, 2020

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

