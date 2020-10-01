Democrats swear it’s not about ACB’s religion or faith.

They SWEAR!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Senator Tom Cotton happened to catch Mazie Hirono kinda sorta saying otherwise.

Watch:

Senate Democrats: Who’s talking about Judge Barrett’s religion? Not us! Also Senate Democrats: pic.twitter.com/xkDJZLhHjh — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 1, 2020

What the real issue is whether he closely held views can be separated from her ability to make objective, fair decisions.

That sounds like Mazie and others have a problem with ACB’s faith … yeah? She was trying really hard not to say, ‘Well, she’s a Catholic,’ right?

She also is not wearing a mask which probably violates one of their ridiculous rules. — AnonAmish (@MrAmishMan) October 1, 2020

She’s going to kill grandma!

Her job is to uphold the constitution, that’s it. — susan gunter (@susangunter) October 1, 2020

This. ^

Isn't Biden also a Catholic? — Marshall of Burning Man. (@MarshallBouvie1) October 1, 2020

Yeah, but he’s cool with abortion and stuff so they’re ok with Joe.

You expect politicians to be consistent and not hypocritical? — Nick L. (@therealnick2) October 1, 2020

Fair point.

2020 just keeps getting ‘better’.

***

