We know you know the Democrats continue to lose their minds more and more, but HOOboy, this tweet from Senator Chris Murphy about ‘how it works’ for Republicans to nominate a ‘radical’ like Amy Coney Barrett is off the charts insane-o.

He’s really really really trying to scare Americans.

Yeah yeah, it’s what Democrats do.

Stay classy, Chris.

Trending

They really think Republicans want people to die.

It is the dumbest, most insane talking point … and they’ve been using it for decades.

Even some in Chris’ own base are calling him out.

Funny, that was our reaction too.

***

Related:

D’OH! Tom Wolf and Rep. Wendy Ullman caught on hot mic saying the quiet part about wearing masks OUT LOUD (watch)

‘JEEBUS’! Chris Cuomo comes UNDONE after Ted Cruz straight-up BLASTS his bro for deadly COVID nursing home policy (watch)

No big thing, just the former CEO of Twitter openly tweeting about lining up and shooting capitalists during ‘the revolution’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ACBAmy Coney BarrettChris MurphyCOVIDSCOTUS