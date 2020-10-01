What do you call it when someone loses their cool and starts sputtering and attacking the person they’re interviewing?

A meltdown?

A breakdown?

Losing your shiznit?

Whatever it is, Chris Cuomo seriously did it.

Watch this mess:

Truth hurts, eh Fredo?

And what the Hell? We all KNOW Cuomo put sick people into nursing homes, we’ve seen the order. So now they’re going to try and pretend he didn’t? Or that all states did that? Because he DID do it and no, only a handful of states did that … blue states.

Dude.

Chris just couldn’t deal.

He raged, he didn’t talk.

Cruz isn’t exactly shy.

It is pretty damn funny.

