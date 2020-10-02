Rachel Maddow may have the classiest tweet from someone on the Left about Trump and Melania testing positive for COVID in social media.

Check this out.

God bless the president and the first lady. If you pray, please pray for their speedy and complete recovery — and for everyone infected, everywhere. This virus is horrific and merciless — no one would wish its wrath on anyone. We must get its spread under control. Enough. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) October 2, 2020

Nice try, Rachel. Sincerely.

But unfortunately, it fell on not only deaf but hateful, horrible, and despicable ears:

You're a better person than me, Rachel. I understand it's wrong of me, but I'm happy he has it. He's directly responsible for our nation's failed response. He was willing to sacrifice anyone for his own gain. I don't feel sorry for him, not one bit. — Danny Casual (@Dannycasual22) October 2, 2020

Doesn’t take much to be a better person than someone who is happy when another person catches a disease that could kill them.

Amen! I am happy he has the virus! God forgive me, even begets evil! I hope he is hospitalized! — Karla Ball (@Karla_Ball) October 2, 2020

This one hopes he’s hospitalized.

Nah brah. The world will be better off if he dies from it. And that’s entirely his fault. — Orikkun🚩🏴 (@orikkunn) October 2, 2020

No safe harbor for fascists — Brett Banditelli is so tired. (@banditelli) October 2, 2020

If Trump were truly a fascist this nob wouldn’t be able to tweet this but we digress.

absolutely the hell not. — king crissle (@crissles) October 2, 2020

So edgy.

I am saving my compassion for the families of the 200k+ dead . He deserves conditional compassion, and the poetry of not being passed over. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) October 2, 2020

Forgiveness is for the repentant. While he is in power, I will do no such thing. Trump tried to take away my son's healthcare in 2017. Trump separates children from their parents. Trump mocked Clinton for catching pneumonia. It's gonna be Schadenfreude from me. — Captain X Gogo (@Captain_X_Gogo) October 2, 2020

It’s hard to feel empathy for him, it truly is. She is just as horrible. I’ll try, but my goddess. They are unworthy of my empathy. — Mayor of Cicakistan🎾🔥🧫🌡🧬🧪 (@Rafalution19) October 2, 2020

Frankly, I don't believe he's positive. I think it's a ploy to come out after 14days and say, "it was no worse than a bad cold". Why now would he be transparent with his health? There's an agenda here. — Irisrose (@Irisrose94) October 2, 2020

Of all the ridiculous and gross tweets we’re seeing today (and HOOboy, it’s got to be a record), the COVID truthers are among the worst.

I’m sure Marco Rubio has a bible verse that will fix everything so I’ll stay out of it — Treason Stickers (@treasonstickers) October 2, 2020

They really are just awful.

***

Related:

Are you HIGH?! Insane Obama lackey TORCHED for calling to invoke 25th amendment after Trump tests positive for COVID; Update, he tried deleting BUT we got it

REKT! James Woods has just 1 word for WaPo and their ‘tasteless’ (now deleted) tweet about never having to think about Trump again

Outpouring of LOVE from Libs for Trumps after testing positive for COVID is AMAZING – JK they’re AWFUL, here are the worst of the worst