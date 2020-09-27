Maybe Lanny Davis forgot what happened the last time a bunch of Democrats threw a temper tantrum and decided to secede from the country.

Or maybe he’s just another silly troll on Twitter having a conniption fit because ‘orange man bad.’

And ‘orange man bad’ is not only climbing in the polls but appointing another SCOTUS justice.

This would be a heckuva lot easier if ol’ Lanny would learn how to thread his freakin’ tweets.

Le sigh, the hazards of being a Twitchy editor.

Heh.

They can have D.C.

OMG WE GET ALL THE OIL.

And whatever will we do without pumpkin spice lattes?!

Boeing? B*tch please.

Branson, Missouri rules, thank you very much.

Wow, this is really dumb.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

So pro killing innocents in the womb but anti killing bad guys in other countries.

Sounds legit.

Trump has done more to end wars than Obama ever did but ok.

There is no seven, just FYI.

Funny that he can’t even number these tweets as he pretends to be so high and mighty in his blue-dom.

We’re not entirely sure where these stats came from but eh.

Dammit.

We don’t get to keep Yale?

Whatever will we do?

We know.

It’s stupid.

Keep reading.

We’ll take Rand.

And Yellowstone National Park.

Thanks.

Wow, this is stupid.

12 and 13 are both missing.

Except the blue states are really only blue because of certain blue areas. Like in Wisconsin, Democrats can have Madison and Milwaukee but the rest of the state will stay with the red states. We think that’s only fair. And hey, they can have Houston out of Texas … that’s fair too right?

Agreed.

Those little blue dots all belong to them.

The rest stays put.

It’s always been their flag.

But go ahead.

Knock yourselves out.

***

