You’d think by now these smug, blue-check types would have figured out that talking down to people who ya’ know, actually vote is perhaps not a great idea. Hey, we get it, Jasmin here doesn’t like Trump but shaming Kosovo’s PM for naming Lake Ujman after Trump for reaching a historic agreement between Kosovo and Serbia seems a little … well, stupid.

This…isn’t a joke?! Kosovo’s PM appears to be confirming that Pristina has agreed to rename a contested lake complex on the Serbia-Kosovo border as “Trump Lake”. I’m speechless. What an utter farce. https://t.co/AgouSnDNFr — Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj) September 24, 2020

Richard Grenell was more than happy to offer up a little clap back:

Sitting on the sidelines and complaining about actual progress while longing for the days when academia and NGOs simply talk about solutions is peak Trump Derangement Syndrome. https://t.co/g5JEW4shJ2 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 25, 2020

Jasmin got all sorts of fussy. Is his name really Jasmin? Not judging …

The President’s Kosovo-Serbia envoy has some big feelings about my suggestion that renaming the Gazivoda Lake complex as “Lake Trump” is not quite the accomplishment he would like us to believe. And he apparently has time to rage tweet about it too. A serious diplomat, clearly. https://t.co/aiwzyyDPU1 — Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj) September 25, 2020

Do you think he held his pinky up when he tweeted that?

Condescending to Richard Grenell? Dude.

You’ve never been more relevant than these last few hours, Jasmin. You’re welcome. https://t.co/Pqcjan1qIf — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 25, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Thanks kindly, you’ve really done me a solid, but I think everyone would prefer if you took any part, of any of your many jobs a little more seriously rather than rage tweeting at academics and journalists. Cheers. https://t.co/YNvIRRieZg — Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj) September 25, 2020

Run awaaaaaaay.

You write criticism for a living but can’t take it? It’s just twitter. Toughen up, Jasmin. https://t.co/lY2RJkd1Gf — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 25, 2020

Grenell strikes again.

***

