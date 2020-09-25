You can tell Alysin Camerota is trying really hard to look like she’s listening to what the voters who support Trump are saying about why they’re voting for the president. There is a little twitch here and there if you watch very closely …

Voters tell CNN why they’re supporting President @realDonaldTrump: “The president is making every effort to do his best for people of color…the president is bringing us together.” “He’s doing a phenomenal job and he has my vote. Absolutely.” pic.twitter.com/4RBYFC36ZW — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2020

We’re shocked CNN even aired this.

To do his best for people of color, and people who are not of color.

The president is bringing us together.

Gosh, this doesn’t sound at all like the divisive, hateful, RACIST banter Trump has been accused of over and over and over again. It’s almost as if the media isn’t being completely straight with the country.

Heh.

Almost.

CNN is disappointed..🤣 — Unnikrishnan (@unnicelibate) September 25, 2020

Seriously.

the blond anchor looks like shes about to be sick of all the POTUS praise…. lifes tough…. she needs to get a helmet.. — girl homosapien (@GirlHomosapien) September 25, 2020

That blonde anchor is Camerota and it does look a little bit like she’s trying to hold some nasty gas in.

Oh, settle down, it’s Friday.

Look at the face of CNN host 😁 — Dario Atencio E 😷 (@atenciodari) September 25, 2020

See?!

I am shocked CNN showed this. — ❌Deplorable Smelly Hillbilly Nancy ❌ (@saveusrepublic2) September 25, 2020

To be honest, we are too.

Look at her face 😂😂 — Mario bet (@BetancourtMarai) September 25, 2020

❤️ the best is yet to come!!! — Noelle ❤️🙏🏼🇺🇸⚓️ (@Noelle25065879) September 25, 2020

We certainly hope so.

