As if we needed John Legend to give us ANOTHER reason to vote for Trump.

From The Hill:

Popstar John Legend says Americans might “have to start thinking about going somewhere else” if President Trump wins reelection.

“At some point, if that project [to destroy democracy] was to be in any way successful, you’d have to think about going somewhere that is a true democracy, that has respect for the rule of law and human rights,” the “All of Me” singer said in an interview published this week with Cosmopolitan UK.

“If America chooses to be that place then people will have to start thinking about going somewhere else. It is truly disturbing and concerning,” the musician, who’s part of the EGOT club, said.

Well … bye.

Seriously. Hit the road.

Vote as we want or we’ll leave the country, say a bunch of elitist a-holes nobody will miss.

But whatever will we DO without rich, out-of-touch, self-centered, self-entitled celebrities around to tell us how to think and what to believe? OH NOEZ!

Twitter seems all torn up about it.

Oh, wait.

Nope.

***

