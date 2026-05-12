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Pro-Hamas Marchers Wave Hezbollah Flag Outside Brooklyn Synagogue; Harmeet Dhillion Is on It

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on May 12, 2026
Twitter

Last week, we told you about a massive pro-Palestinian protest/riot outside the Park East Synagogue in New York City. Protesters were upset over a seminar on buying real estate on "stolen land" in Israel. They gathered at the intersection of 68th and Lexington, chanting “Intifada revolution, there is only one solution,” and "We don't want a two state, we want 48." A rabbi at the synagogue said the mob forced a Jewish day care to close early, came with a Hezbollah flag, cheered for intifada, and said, "We don't want no Zionists here."

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The news overlooked the mob, but it came to the attention of Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, who asked where his party's condemnation was. As far as we know, Mayor Zohan Mamdani didn't comment.

On Monday in Brooklyn, a pro-Hamas mob again marched through a Jewish neighborhood and descended on Park East Synagogue, waving the Hezbollah flag and calling to globalize the intifada.

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A reporter from The New York Times was apparently there on the scene and wrote on a notebook page, "Did you read Kristof" — i.e., Nicholas Kristof's piece about the IDF training dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners, which The Times stands by, 100 percent. Source? Trust me, bro.

Fortunately, Harmeet K. Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, took notice:

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ANTISEMITISM HAMAS NEW YORK PRO-PALESTINIAN RIOTS

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