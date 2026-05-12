Pro-Hamas Marchers Wave Hezbollah Flag Outside Brooklyn Synagogue; Harmeet Dhillion Is on It

Last week, we told you about a massive pro-Palestinian protest/riot outside the Park East Synagogue in New York City. Protesters were upset over a seminar on buying real estate on "stolen land" in Israel. They gathered at the intersection of 68th and Lexington, chanting “Intifada revolution, there is only one solution,” and "We don't want a two state, we want 48." A rabbi at the synagogue said the mob forced a Jewish day care to close early, came with a Hezbollah flag, cheered for intifada, and said, "We don't want no Zionists here."

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The news overlooked the mob, but it came to the attention of Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, who asked where his party's condemnation was. As far as we know, Mayor Zohan Mamdani didn't comment.

On Monday in Brooklyn, a pro-Hamas mob again marched through a Jewish neighborhood and descended on Park East Synagogue, waving the Hezbollah flag and calling to globalize the intifada.

🚨 HAPPENING NOW IN BROOKLYN:



Insane footage of pro-Hamas rioters marching through an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood toward a synagogue while assaulting Jewish kids.



This is what Mamdani wants to see.



He could stop this at any time. https://t.co/RcrTPeA8h6 pic.twitter.com/0wCXoKfsGA — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026

Watch this.



This pro-Hamas protestor goes crazy and multiple policeman have to hold him back.



Less than a minute later, he's back to threatening Jews standing on the side.



Nothing will happen to him.



Just like our Mayor wants.pic.twitter.com/N6jrkI8UN9 — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026

Mamdani wants you to believe this is about Israel.



It's not.



Do you see a single protestor upset about the hoisting of a Hezbollah flag?



Of course not. That's exactly what they support.pic.twitter.com/YX03YR4U9N https://t.co/59YIRZkQ2x — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026

If you're still not convinced, ask yourself what Mamdani's reaction would be if a KKK group decided to match through a predominantly Black neighborhood in NYC.



It would be front page news and he'd fall over himself to condemn it.pic.twitter.com/531Hm5oJNR — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 12, 2026

A reporter from The New York Times was apparently there on the scene and wrote on a notebook page, "Did you read Kristof" — i.e., Nicholas Kristof's piece about the IDF training dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners, which The Times stands by, 100 percent. Source? Trust me, bro.

A reporter from The New York Times was surrounded and harassed by pro-Hamas rioters.



His response was to write “Did you read Kristof” on a notepad as a peace offering.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/1UMJbga7DC — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 12, 2026

"I'm one of you." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 12, 2026

“Guys, seriously. We invented ‘rape dogs’ for you. We’re doing everything we can.” — Political Sock (@politicalsock) May 12, 2026

Fortunately, Harmeet K. Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, took notice:

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We are aware of this situation last night and are working with our colleagues in NYC to collect evidence and analyze potential charges. https://t.co/xexzNXJ7FC — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) May 12, 2026

These people are clearly domestic terrorists and need to be treated accordingly. This has to end. — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) May 12, 2026

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