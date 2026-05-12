Ro Khanna: SC, Where First Shot of Civil War Was Fired, Denies Blacks Chance to Serve in Congress

The Supreme Court recently ruled that the Voting Rights Act doesn't allow states to gerrymander congressional districts by race. The ignorant and willfully obtuse have taken this to mean that blacks have been disenfranchised because there aren't special carve-outs in the congressional maps for majority-black areas, like Memphis — where, ironically, a pasty-white Steve Cohen could be replaced by a black Republican woman.

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As we reported (but still find hard to believe), Supreme Court Justice Elana Kagan wrote in her dissent that the Voting Rights Act "was born of the literal blood of Union soldiers," who were apparently fighting for race-based gerrymandering.

Rep. Ro Khanna has taken it upon himself to be a spokesperson for the Democrats in Congress, and he, too, is evoking the Civil War while claiming that South Carolina has drawn maps "that will deny a Black person the chance to serve in Congress."

South Carolina, where the first shot of the civil war was fired, where 40 percent of those enslaved came through the Charleston port, is today engaged in an ugly recidivism to draw maps that will deny a Black person the chance to serve in Congress.



The stakes could not be… — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 12, 2026

The post continues:

… higher. Our political fight is not on a playground, but a moral battleground. We must stand for Black representation across the South.

Tim Scott has been elected statewide multiple times in South Carolina.



You’re retarded, Ro. pic.twitter.com/f4YyauEl3R — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 12, 2026

This man has represented South Carolina as their Senator for 13 years (so far). Voters chose him in 2014, 2016, and 2022. https://t.co/pRSXhe6RCa pic.twitter.com/7cbwilc7PD — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 12, 2026

Tim Scott has been the Senator for South Carolina since 2014. He continues to be elected by the voters of South Carolina.



Are black politicians invisible to you and your side just because they’re Republicans? You’re despicable. pic.twitter.com/8uVfde31uq — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) May 12, 2026

Why do you support separate but equal legislative apartheid?



It's racist. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 12, 2026

By "black representation" you mean Democrats, right?



As you believe black Republicans ain't black. pic.twitter.com/aSJ2Tqk6lf — Wanjiru Njoya (@WanjiruNjoya) May 12, 2026

Democrats idea of black representation pic.twitter.com/pwGG0Yeb2J — M (@blitzjb7) May 12, 2026

You don’t give a shit about us. Stop using black people for your bullshit agenda. — Karen Kennedy (@realkarenjean) May 12, 2026

No one is denying a black person a chance. You, on the other hand, are denying them agency and respect. https://t.co/W3T9rZnWIS — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) May 12, 2026

Deny a black person? Have you met Tim Scott? Stop using race for your propaganda. You have never once supported a black republican candidate running against a white democrat. It has nothing to do with race. — democrat no more (@WalkFromDems) May 12, 2026

We don't vote based off demographics.

We vote based on values.

Your values suck. — Shashi (@shashigalore) May 12, 2026

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The idea that someone has to look like you in order to represent you goes against every morally performative principle Democrats claim to support.



The implication that only a person of your own race can represent your interests is literally racist.



Embarrassing. — Brownie (@just_in_brown) May 12, 2026

I don’t think you realize just how much of a garbage post this is. — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) May 12, 2026

We don't think he does either. He's so dug in on the narrative that he actually believes that blacks are now prohibited from serving South Carolina in Congress. Thanks for the history lesson on the Civil War, though. The Republicans won that one.

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