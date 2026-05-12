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Ro Khanna: SC, Where First Shot of Civil War Was Fired, Denies Blacks Chance to Serve in Congress

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on May 12, 2026
AP Photo/Adam Gray

The Supreme Court recently ruled that the Voting Rights Act doesn't allow states to gerrymander congressional districts by race. The ignorant and willfully obtuse have taken this to mean that blacks have been disenfranchised because there aren't special carve-outs in the congressional maps for majority-black areas, like Memphis — where, ironically, a pasty-white Steve Cohen could be replaced by a black Republican woman.

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As we reported (but still find hard to believe), Supreme Court Justice Elana Kagan wrote in her dissent that the Voting Rights Act "was born of the literal blood of Union soldiers," who were apparently fighting for race-based gerrymandering.

Rep. Ro Khanna has taken it upon himself to be a spokesperson for the Democrats in Congress, and he, too, is evoking the Civil War while claiming that South Carolina has drawn maps "that will deny a Black person the chance to serve in Congress."

The post continues:

… higher.

Our political fight is not on a playground, but a moral battleground.

We must stand for Black representation across the South.

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We don't think he does either. He's so dug in on the narrative that he actually believes that blacks are now prohibited from serving South Carolina in Congress. Thanks for the history lesson on the Civil War, though. The Republicans won that one.

***

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