What a tangled weave the FBI weaved … wove? Yeah. Wove. Maybe? Either way, this is bad.

Techno Fog’s thread with updates on the Flynn case contains some of the most damning info yet, which is crazy after what The Federalist shared just yesterday.

Maybe there really will be an actual conclusion this time?

Maybe?

Take a look.

🚨Flynn update – Interview 302 from FBI Agent William Barnett "BARNETT believed the prosecution of FLYNN by SCO (Team Mueller) was used as a means to 'get Trump'" Thread. pic.twitter.com/APbDr7EOxg — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

Barnett believed the prosecution of Flynn by Team Mueller was used as a means to ‘get Trump.’

Agent Barnett was assigned to Crossfire Razor (the Flynn counter-intel investigation). Barnett was later assigned to the Special Counsel team. Barnett: the predication for the Flynn investigation was "not great" pic.twitter.com/xlzwMzymDd — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

Not great.

Shocker.

Crossfire Hurricane source (likely Halper) accused Flynn of leaving a 2014 event with an undisclosed person. Perhaps @RealSLokhova FBI assessed this information to be not accurate pic.twitter.com/vwtxKQMEVo — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

Guessing we’re going to see a lot of information coming out that was not accurate.

The Flynn (Razor) investigation lingered – leadership didn't ask Barnett to do much on it. FBI agent Barnett didn't see the point of the Flynn investigation. Another agent thought it was "an exercise in futility" pic.twitter.com/02txZs4Yjf — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

Funny that.

So did most of America.

As the Flynn investigation wound down, Agent Barnett suggested interviewing Flynn and closing the case. The request for the interview was denied. "there was nothing left to do in the case" pic.twitter.com/EljHFbihfE — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

What the?

Late December 2016 – Strzok orders the Flynn case closed 1/4/2017 – Strzok tells Barnett to keep the Flynn case open The Flynn case wasn't kept open for the broader Russia investigation – it was due to a Logan Act violation that Barnett thought was questionable. pic.twitter.com/4lIsg9sEVV — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

Logan Act.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

How much time and money did they waste on this?

Agent Barnett: the Flynn case "was 'top down,' meaning direction concerning the investigation was coming from senior officials. The intensity of the FBI leadership Flynn investigation was spurred by the leak of the Flynn/Kislyak call. pic.twitter.com/YYDhY7hz8n — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

Senior officials.

Hrm.

Who could it be?

FBI Agent Barnett had been on the Flynn case since the beginning. He was not notified of the FBI's 1/24/17 interview of Flynn. Barnett believes he was "cut out" of the interview. pic.twitter.com/XfPSHNvApr — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

Now, why would they have cut Barnett out?

How abusive was the Flynn investigation? It was so bad that Agent Barnett told his boss he wanted off the cases. Why? "Barnett believed the [Flynn] investigation was problematic and could result in an IG investigation" pic.twitter.com/sOpwCBZZ2t — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

Wow – Kevin Clinesmith (charged for falsifying docs) was involved in the Flynn National Security Letters (NSL). This curious quote: "Barnett thought at the time the NSLs were legally justified" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7O7pt1S95a — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

Barnett briefed Special Counsel Rhee on the Flynn case. He told Rhee there was "no evidence of a crime." Barnett believed Rhee "had an agenda" and told her they wouldn't be working together. pic.twitter.com/3HcQOONVcE — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

Clearly, they all had an agenda.

A dig at Andrew Weissmann: Weissmann was convinced there was "proof of collusion, quid pro quo" from a meeting on a yacht near Greece. Within a day or two the information was not substantiated. pic.twitter.com/u9kxFl6qDu — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

This was a DOJ submission to the Court. You can read the full FBI Agent William Barnett interview 302 here:https://t.co/RIKwV8Ve3X Also, great work Flynn attorneys – follow @jbinnall and @SidneyPowell1 and @molmccann pic.twitter.com/UUDB4GFgcJ — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 25, 2020

Could the Republicans actually have an October surprise in store for the Democrats?

Stay tuned.

***

Related:

‘WE’RE ALL GONNA DIIIIIE’! Chris Hayes loses it, goes full-out CAPS LOCK in meltdown thread about Trump and LOL

‘What brave souls’: Brit Hume sums up BLM activists racially abusing black police officer in one BRUTAL tweet (watch)

Joy Reid gets WAY more than she asks for with ‘genuine question’ about harassing Trumpists after ‘national nightmare ends’