What a tangled weave the FBI weaved … wove? Yeah. Wove. Maybe? Either way, this is bad.

Techno Fog’s thread with updates on the Flynn case contains some of the most damning info yet, which is crazy after what The Federalist shared just yesterday.

Maybe there really will be an actual conclusion this time?

Maybe?

Take a look.

Barnett believed the prosecution of Flynn by Team Mueller was used as a means to ‘get Trump.’

Not great.

Shocker.

Guessing we’re going to see a lot of information coming out that was not accurate.

Trending

Funny that.

So did most of America.

What the?

Logan Act.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

How much time and money did they waste on this?

Senior officials.

Hrm.

Who could it be?

Now, why would they have cut Barnett out?

Clearly, they all had an agenda.

Could the Republicans actually have an October surprise in store for the Democrats?

Stay tuned.

***

