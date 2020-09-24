Joy Reid continues to be joy-less.

We know, you’re shocked because she’s usually such a loving, joyful person.

She really thought this was a ‘genuine question’ worth asking:

Trump personality cult.

K.

Is that like the Obama personality cult?

Asking for a friend.

Trending

Trump-hate is far too lucrative for the media.

And that’s the truth. Their hatred goes beyond any one president, they simply can’t tolerate anyone who disagrees with them.

We’re seeing it firsthand in major cities all around the country.

Because that’s what adults do.

We’re not dealing with adults when it comes to the Left.

***

Related:

‘But yeah, let’s keep taking these people seriously.’ Matt Walsh’s ‘BLM Narrative vs. Reality’ thread an eye-opening must-read

*Chef’s KISS*: Sharyl Attkisson’s new nickname for BLM ‘protesters’ harassing diners in Florida spells BIG trouble for Joe Biden

So very BUSTED! ABC News masqueraded anti-Trump activists as ‘uncommitted voters’ at Trump’s Town Hall

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: joy reidTrumpTrumpists