Matt Walsh put together a fairly exceptional thread about the narrative BLM has been pushing versus what has actually happened in reality and when you see it like this you can’t help but notice a pattern.

And see a campaign to deliberately misinform the masses and create unrest and even violence.

Take a look:

BLM Narrative vs Reality: A Thread Narrative: Breonna Taylor was murdered in her sleep when cops bust in the door without knocking. Reality: Nope. She was awake, the cops did knock and announce themselves, and her boyfriend shot first. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2020

Her boyfriend shot first.

Keep going.

Narrative: Jacob Blake was unarmed and shot by cops while trying to get into his car after stopping to break up a fight Reality: Nope. Blake was harassing his alleged rape victim, was armed with a knife, and was reaching into his ex girlfriend’s car which he was trying to steal — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2020

Gosh, when you put it like that it doesn’t sound like the cops reacted inappropriately.

Hrm.

But wait, there’s more.

Narrative: Deon Kay was an unarmed child shot in the back by cops Reality: Nope. He was a legal adult, a known gang member, and shot in the chest while running towards officers with his gun drawn — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2020

Huh.

That’s different.

Narrative: George Floyd was a law abiding pillar of the community who was choked to death by cops for no reason Reality: Nope. Floyd was a violent felon high on lethal doses of narcotics who died from cardiac arrest while being restrained after resisting arrest — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2020

And they’ve made him a martyr.

Crazy stuff.

Narrative: Ricardo Munoz was a mentally disabled man randomly gunned down outside his mother’s house. Reality: Nope. He was trying to break into his mother’s house and got shot because he chased after an officer with a butcher’s knife — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2020

The bodycam footage literally showed Munoz charging the cop with a butcher knife.

Narrative: Michael Brown was a gentle giant murdered in cold blood while raising his hands and yelling “don’t shoot.” Reality: Nope. Brown was a violent criminal who assaulted a cop and tried to steal his gun minutes after robbing a store and assaulting the cashier — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2020

Wow.

Told you guys …

But yeah let’s keep taking these people seriously — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2020

Yeah, on second thought, let’s not take these people seriously.

***

