Chris Hayes has lost it.

Oh, we know you knew that already but no no … he’s REALLY lost it. Like sincerely and totally.

Look at this thread:

For the first 3 or so years of Trump's term there was certain mode of analysis fairly common among self-styled savvy centrists, #Resistance averse leftists, and tons of conservatives that basically held that everyone freaking out about Trump was being overwrought and hysterical. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 24, 2020

As he acts like an overwrought and hysterical Leftist.

Keep going … yeah, it’s annoying and stupid but point and laugh with us.

The argument went, look, yes, he's a jerk and says crazy stuff, but the country is basically not that changed: unemployment is low, daily life continues as normal, there aren't tanks in the streets. You libs have lost your minds, obsessing over Russia and each new scandal, etc — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 24, 2020

Libs continue to lose their minds which is why we see tanks in some streets but we digress.

Now, the counter argument was: look at the incompetence and cruelty on display in the aftermath of hurricane Maria, and the mass child abuse of child separation, and the vicious racism. Look at how far he is willing to go for power, whether in 2016, or in the Ukraine affair. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 24, 2020

Huh?

Did Chris forget the local officials kept supplies from their citizens? Obama started separating kids and putting them in cages? And Ukraine … REALLY?!

The argument always was: this man is so wildly unfit and so evil in disposition, that putting him in the most powerful position on earth *cannot help* but cause horrible ruin and danger for Americans and America. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 24, 2020

Trump is not the reason there is ‘ruin and danger’ in America.

Get a mirror.

Now look where we are: there are 205,000 dead Americans, and a thousand more every day. 7 million have been sickened, tens of million of work. His own task force staffer has come forward to say he does not care about those deaths and thinks his own supporters are "disgusting." — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 24, 2020

JEEBUS LARRY AND MOSEPH.

He’s just awful.

The president is directly threatening violence to stay in power and working every day to undermine both the legitimacy of the vote and the administration of free and fair elections. With either explicit or tacit collaboration from the entire institutional Republican party. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 24, 2020

WHAT?!

AND YET!!! You stil see this savvy, arm's length mode of analysis across the spectrum. "Oh calm down libs, is it really so bad?" MORE AMERICANS HAVE DIED IN THE LAST SIX MONTHS THAN DURING ANY SIX MONTH PERIOD IN A HUNDRED YEARS. YES IT'S THAT BAD. WAKE THE HELL UP. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 24, 2020

Cripes Chris, calm your mammories. And we thought Joy Reid was off her meds today.

Speaking of “overwrought and hysterical”, let’s take a trip down memory lane… pic.twitter.com/PuciJJ0Tff — Lizzy Lou Who 🍂🍁 (@_wintergirl93) September 24, 2020

Um, you're being overwrought and hysterical. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) September 24, 2020

Thinking Chris could definitely use a Snickers bar.

Maybe two.

