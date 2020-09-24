People.

Sam Stein knows why Joe Biden called it a lid … again … for something like the 10th time in just this month.

And it’s not because it’s half-price day on tapioca pudding at Sam’s Club.

He thinks he’s doing debate prep.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh.

Sam. Dude. C’mon, ain’t nobody buyin’ that.

Trending

Sorry, NINE days.

We quite honestly lost track.

Not even Joe believes that.

Granted, Joe would have to understand what Sam is writing about in the first place, but still.

***

Related:

OUTRAGEOUS! Richard Grenell puts Gayle King on BLAST for conveniently leaving KEY point out of her ‘peaceful protest’ report

Joy Reid gets WAY more than she asks for with ‘genuine question’ about harassing Trumpists after ‘national nightmare ends’

‘But yeah, let’s keep taking these people seriously.’ Matt Walsh’s ‘BLM Narrative vs. Reality’ thread an eye-opening must-read

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electiondebateJoe BidenlidSam SteinTrump