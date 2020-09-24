Richard Grenell called Gayle King and CBS This Morning OUT for her reporting on the ‘peaceful protests’ that resulted in two cops being shot.

A protest isn’t peaceful when cops are getting shot.

This ain’t rocket science, Gayle.

Richard tweeted about it in great detail …

I never watch @CBSThisMorning and wow is it left wing!

Every story has a premise that hypes Democrat talking points. On Covid, Trump, Supreme Court, Biden, Gavin Newsom. Who is deciding the news angles, @GayleKing? This isn’t remotely journalism. Every angle is left wing! — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 24, 2020

He seems almost surprised.

Almost.

Heh.

Outrageous! @GayleKing just did a @CBSThisMorning promotion saying “Peaceful protests led to two officers in the hospital”. Ummm, they were SHOT! Why didn’t the Promo say that?! — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 24, 2020

Because that goes against the narrative, Ric.

We would refer him to his earlier tweet.

. @CBSThisMorning & @GayleKing interviewed two attorneys in the Breonna Taylor case. BOTH from the same side. Why isn’t the State’s side represented, Gayle??! Gayle’s soft ball questions: “Is this a coverup?” “How is the family processing their grief?” — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 24, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Thanks to Ric for watching that so we didn’t have to.

No mention of this rioting and violence on @CBSThisMorning. They keep messaging Peaceful Protests. https://t.co/JI6oSk8i31 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 24, 2020

Look at those peaceful protesters doing peaceful protesting stuff.

Super peaceful.

So precocious.

Because ORANGE MAN BAAAAD.

Duh.

***

