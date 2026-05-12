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‘Be Nice to Me’: Dem CA Gov Hopeful Becerra Begs Reporter for Friendly Treatment, Exposes Entitlement

justmindy
justmindy | 4:42 PM on May 12, 2026
Twitter

Xaver Becerra was in the Biden Administration as the DHS Secretary. He was terrible at the job and did not keep the 'homeland' safe, in the least. Democrats fail up, so now he is running for the job of top executive in California.

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He sat down for a news interview and before they started, he wanted to be sure the journalist knew he expected a friendly interview and not a 'gotcha' interview. How does he expect to run a huge state when he's afraid of a news interview? What a wimp!

Stand up for California against Trump? What is Trump doing to California other than trying to improve it? Trump is the least of California's problem. 

It's shocking they posted it, but maybe they are waking up and recognizing the public wants REAL and not just covering for the Democrats.

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Oh, please, Cenk! Everyone with ears and brains know they go easy on Democrats and never Republicans. Knock it off.

Xavier Becerra very clearly thought he could intimidate a woman. Democrats claim to be the party of 'feminism', but then one of their own speaks to a woman like this. 

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It's a can't miss.

Wow! Sounds like Xavier is a little wuss. Bless his heart. 

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS DONALD TRUMP

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