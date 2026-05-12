‘Be Nice to Me’: Dem CA Gov Hopeful Becerra Begs Reporter for Friendly Treatment, Exposes Entitlement

Xaver Becerra was in the Biden Administration as the DHS Secretary. He was terrible at the job and did not keep the 'homeland' safe, in the least. Democrats fail up, so now he is running for the job of top executive in California.

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He sat down for a news interview and before they started, he wanted to be sure the journalist knew he expected a friendly interview and not a 'gotcha' interview. How does he expect to run a huge state when he's afraid of a news interview? What a wimp!

If you can't handle questions from KTLA how could you possibly stand up for California against Trump? lol https://t.co/SlPTHgsqPd — jordan (@JordanUhl) May 12, 2026

Stand up for California against Trump? What is Trump doing to California other than trying to improve it? Trump is the least of California's problem.

Wow.... the STATION posted this. And good for them. There's a microexpression on his face a few seconds before the end of this clip where you can see his anger briefly, which he quickly replaces with a smile.



Trying to come across as jovial, kind Becerra... but that ain't who he… https://t.co/tc7BestL3c — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) May 12, 2026

It's shocking they posted it, but maybe they are waking up and recognizing the public wants REAL and not just covering for the Democrats.

This is the kind of coverage Democrats are used to. https://t.co/1dsC2fD39k — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 12, 2026

This is why standard politicians are unbearable. Look at that entitlement complex! Establishment Democrats (and Republicans) expect the media to kiss their **s. To be fair to them, that is usually how it goes. Becerra isn’t going to do anything positive for CA with this attitude. https://t.co/2ZVkHPDbIh — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 12, 2026

Oh, please, Cenk! Everyone with ears and brains know they go easy on Democrats and never Republicans. Knock it off.

This is the problem with California politicians and a supermajority…they expect to be coddled. Kudos to KTLA for showing the true nature and the arrogance of Xavier during this interview. Telling the reporter how to do the interview. SMDH. @AVillaraigosa is a much better… https://t.co/fsoda5c2nY — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) May 12, 2026

Xavier Becerra very clearly thought he could intimidate a woman. Democrats claim to be the party of 'feminism', but then one of their own speaks to a woman like this.

I wonder when he is going to be asked about the 320k unaccompanied minors that came in and went unaccounted for under his watch… https://t.co/GVIOLxePdP — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) May 12, 2026

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It's a can't miss.

oof. this is brutal.



When I interviewed Secretary Becerra during a visit to Colorado, he insisted that then-Congresswoman Yadira Caraveo be part of the interview. I explained I was there to speak with him, not her. He insisted. So she stood there next to him for the whole time. https://t.co/YFqFlKZwwr — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) May 12, 2026

Wow! Sounds like Xavier is a little wuss. Bless his heart.

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