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Biden Fail-Up Factory IMPLODES: His Own Alums Call Cali Gov Hopeful Xavier Becerra Total Trash

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 AM on May 06, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Dems are eating each other and that is how you know it is going to be a glorious day.

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Xavier Becerra is running for Governor of California. He, of course, was in the Biden Administration, and Democrats always like to fail up. Once they fail in one job, they look for other ways to fail spectacularly. They all have giant self-esteems.

One person who is not impressed by Becerra? Another Biden Administration alum ... Xochitl Hinojosa. She wasn't afraid to say so on CNN last night. 

Van Jones looked real uncomfy and Abby Phillip couldn't stop blinking. It's almost like she was doing Morse Code begging for someone to cut the segment.

It was glorious. Van sipping tea and watching all the knives come out.

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Busting in with her Kool Aid smile, Neera Tanden did her best to try and shut Xochitl down right away. Neera clearly forgets insulin was already cheap because President Trump handled that in his first term.

It must be good to be a Democrat. You can be absolutely abysmal but still run for new positions and get the support of the party.

America's favorite 'churn-a-list' weighs in.

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To be fair, it doesn't take much to impress Democrats.

Grab the popcorn and just sit back and laugh.

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