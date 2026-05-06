Biden Fail-Up Factory IMPLODES: His Own Alums Call Cali Gov Hopeful Xavier Becerra Total Trash

The Dems are eating each other and that is how you know it is going to be a glorious day.

Biden Administration alum @XochitlHinojosa on the CNN post-debate panel:



Xavier Becerra "was not effective in government...if you ask any cabinet secretary, they would tell you the same thing." pic.twitter.com/rri8cOpiDf — Kevin Liao (@KevinLiao_) May 6, 2026

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Xavier Becerra is running for Governor of California. He, of course, was in the Biden Administration, and Democrats always like to fail up. Once they fail in one job, they look for other ways to fail spectacularly. They all have giant self-esteems.

One person who is not impressed by Becerra? Another Biden Administration alum ... Xochitl Hinojosa. She wasn't afraid to say so on CNN last night.

Knives out for Becerra from other Biden alums, WOW https://t.co/nSZjAifIRK — jordan (@JordanUhl) May 6, 2026

Van Jones looked real uncomfy and Abby Phillip couldn't stop blinking. It's almost like she was doing Morse Code begging for someone to cut the segment.

It was glorious. Van sipping tea and watching all the knives come out.

Hey @XochitlHinojosa - as Chair of WH Domestic Policy Council I worked directly with Becerra, often daily, and this is bs. He delivered on Medicare Drug negotiation, $35 insulin and got health care coverage for 14 million more people. We appreciated that he got big things done.… https://t.co/GMfyxw9edX — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) May 6, 2026

Busting in with her Kool Aid smile, Neera Tanden did her best to try and shut Xochitl down right away. Neera clearly forgets insulin was already cheap because President Trump handled that in his first term.

They picked him, despite being unqualified for the job, under racial pressure from activists. Then they leaked negatively against him during his whole tenure, amid his incompetence. But he stubbornly stuck it out, knowing Biden never fired anyone. Now he wants to run CA! https://t.co/Au9JK8m0PV — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 6, 2026

It must be good to be a Democrat. You can be absolutely abysmal but still run for new positions and get the support of the party.

I nod at this in the column today; Becerra’s gotten a lift for serving under Biden, even though some Biden alums were unimpressed with him. (Not Ron Klain who’s a supporter) https://t.co/osxNJNWO38 https://t.co/RqTxLKl96L — David Weigel (@daveweigel) May 6, 2026

America's favorite 'churn-a-list' weighs in.

Xochitl Hinojosa who I met briefly on the 2008 Clinton campaign, speaking the truth about how folks in the Biden administration thought of Xavier Becerra. You can’t actually name anything he’s done, but just buy eyeglass cleaner for 30 years. Hell I can do that too! https://t.co/dvr2prl19z — Michael Trujillo (@mikehtrujillo) May 6, 2026

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To be fair, it doesn't take much to impress Democrats.

For those wondering, there’s a 100% chance this clip makes it into a Tom Steyer attack ad. https://t.co/t5Rsbi4VKi — Ellis Bates (@ElliscbIV) May 6, 2026

The xenophobia is insane…

She knows Becerra will be the next CA Governor and she’s jealous. https://t.co/cLorsOkTGL — Dicapito (@dicapito) May 6, 2026

Grab the popcorn and just sit back and laugh.

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