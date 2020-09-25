Not lookin’ good for Biden, not one bit.

Oh, the polls out there are claiming otherwise but we all know what the polls meant in 2016.

Diddly-squat.

Bethany Mandel put a fairly amazing thread together comparing the two election years:

I'm having 2016 flashbacks and I'm not sure why Democrats aren't. https://t.co/VpXydTbl5f — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 25, 2020

Democrats ARE.

That’s why they’re panicking.

You've tried this strategy already. "I'm not Donald Trump" didn't work for you four years ago. This is what happens when you spend years pretending that people voted for him because of a phantom Russian conspiracy instead of accepting that he won a legitimate election. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 25, 2020

They wasted four years trying to remove him instead of actually doing anything for the country. And now they’re running Biden who has been in government since God was a boy and still hasn’t accomplished much except for a racist crime bill?

Bad.

I know what the polls are saying, but I also know what they said last time too. I also know that when I drive around suburban MD I see almost no Biden signs, and when I drive in rural VA, I see wall-to-wall Trump signs. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 25, 2020

This. ^

Almost every single R-leaning friend who didn't vote for Trump last time is planning on voting for him this time, without any apprehension. Every single friend who voted for him last time is pulling the lever for him again, quite enthusiastically. Almost none say it publicly. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 25, 2020

Full transparency, this editor was a YUGE no on Trump in 2016 … voting for him this year.

Perhaps the best representation of how poorly they campaigned was when HRC spent election night signing these covers. And up to the wire, Trump was campaigning in Wisconsin, etc (and was being called crazy to spend his time there!) https://t.co/QyRwbukZaY — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 25, 2020

And Trump is campaigning his arse off TODAY while Biden hides in his basement and allows Obama lackeys to tweet for him.

Not a great campaign, guys.

You should see South Florida. Democratic Boca Raton, for example, is wall-to-wall Trump signs. https://t.co/CDRoDXILDl — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 25, 2020

Wall-to-wall.

Something interesting happening even in LA. Virtually no Biden signs, but lots of American flags popping up, which seems to be subtle Trump support. https://t.co/7vIrfsTsIe — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 25, 2020

LA.

Not flyover country.

Not even Virginia.

L freakin’ A.

Good luck with that, Team Obama … err … sorry, Team Biden.

***

Related:

Promises PROMISES: John Legend threatening to leave the country (again?!) if Trump is reelected BACKFIRES hilariously

She thinks it’s REAL?! NYT journo Robin Pogrebin falls for Babylon Bee story on NBA/RBG and OMG we’re officially dead now

They wanted to GET TRUMP: Techno Fog shares most DAMNING info yet in thread of updates on FBI/Flynn case