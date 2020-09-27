Joy Reid is truly broken.

Or she thinks people are too stupid to actually know the reality of what has happened with the latest COVID relief funding bill … that Senate Democrats blocked.

Perhaps we should embrace the power of and.

Look at this:

Y’all should Google this before asking Mitch anything.

Joy. Really?

Luckily, Guy Benson was more than happy to fact-wreck Joy …

Trending

He didn’t even have to say anything.

Those time-traveling homophobic Russian hackers are tough to keep up with.

Yup.

Yeah, whatever.

***

Related:

‘Just crickets’: Jonathan Turley uses Biden’s lie about attending Delaware State University to DECIMATE media in brutal thread

OMG-LOL, someone ACTUALLY wrote this! The New Yorker’s latest spin aka ‘Hunter Biden damage control’ is a DOOZY

Lanny Davis’ thread-letter to the ‘red states’ about Democrats leaving and taking their ‘blue states’ BACKFIRES spectacularly

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ACBCOVIDguy bensonjoy reidMitch McConnell