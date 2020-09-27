It looks like the Leftist media has decided they can’t keep hiding Hunter Biden (they have to know Trump is going to bring him up during the debate on Tuesday), so they’ve decided to make him a troubled man who Joe has saved time and time again with a ‘father’s love.’

Alrighty then.

Hunter Biden’s life has been full of struggles—drug abuse, alcohol addiction, and family tragedy—and the constant through it all, he says, has been his father’s love. https://t.co/LaCRKoGwlu — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) September 26, 2020

From The New Yorker:

Kathleen told friends that she felt ostracized by the Biden family. Hunter denied hiring prostitutes, and said that he hadn’t been to a strip club in years. But, he said, the evening the story was published, “I went directly to a strip club. I said, ‘Fuck them.’ ” The first that Biden heard of the relationship was when the Post asked his office for comment. Hunter issued a statement saying that he and Hallie were “incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time.” Hunter told me he appealed to his father to make a statement, too: “I said, ‘Dad, Dad, you have to.’ He said, ‘Hunter, I don’t know if I should. But I’ll do whatever you want me to do.’ I said, ‘Dad, if people find out, but they think you’re not approving of this, it makes it seem wrong. The kids have to know, Dad, that there’s nothing wrong with this, and the one person who can tell them that is you.’ ” A former Biden aide confirmed that Biden agreed to issue a statement because of concerns about Hunter’s well-being. Biden told the Post, “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. . . . They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

The article reads like a love letter to Joe for having to deal with his troubled son.

It’s … well, it’s ridiculous.

But it is The New Yorker so there’s that.

Plus, he never adopted children of the wrong color, so he is not all that bad. https://t.co/B4erO7izzj — Brad Slager: Me, Gerard, Bourbon, and Poor Choices (@MartiniShark) September 27, 2020

Shew, right?!

Someone actually wrote this. Unreal https://t.co/hEpBxKVkJn — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) September 27, 2020

We have this exact though several times a day reading Twitter.

True story.

And his money and his power as a Vice President.

C’mon man🙄 — Jodi (@APLMom) September 27, 2020

It's almost like the lifelong blatant corruption of Joe had a negative impact upon the morality of young Hunter. The sins of the father and all that. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) September 27, 2020

You left out the part where he paid money to sex traffickers to have his way with prostituted victims. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 26, 2020

If Hunter’s last name was Trump they’d be covering him in all his infamous glory.

Look at how they treat Ivanka and she didn’t even knock up a stripper.

Poor little Hunter — Kathy (@kathy5271) September 26, 2020

He’s not a victim, @NewYorker . If he was a Republican this article would have been a hit piece instead of a fluff piece. — Kenny Webster (@KenWebsterII) September 27, 2020

And it would be one of thousands out there.

Yup.

Nithing says "struggles" like impregnating a stripper whilst cheating on your wife. — Alex Furlong (@RoombaWithAView) September 26, 2020

The American leftist media are shameful propagandists — Max Peters (@TikiMaximus) September 26, 2020

As if we needed another reminder.

