Where was Joe Biden during this speech? It looks like some empty field somewhere in the middle of nowhere.

To be honest, we’re just surprised they let him out of the basement again.

And no mask?!

No wonder he got all sorts of confused.

Umm… Joe Biden just touted the actions of "the Obama-Biden Administration" and said "this is just the beginning if we get re-elected." pic.twitter.com/v5h002ZuzT — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 14, 2020

It’s almost hard for us to make fun of him.

Almost.

Biden must think it’s 2012.

But wait, he’s done this before.

This is not the first time that Joe Biden has appeared to believe it is still 2012…https://t.co/RD0SZnbKFL — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 14, 2020

Hey, at least he figured out he’s not running for the Senate.

Right?

They finally moved him from the basement to the backyard. — H. H. Heebert 🦊 (@LaughingGravy76) September 14, 2020

I didn't know his basement opened up to a Prarie. 😂😂 — 🇻🇦Seán Ó Cualáun🍁🍂🥮🌽🍁 (@Sum_es_est_) September 14, 2020

The Dems should have run someone else, it's not even sporting. — Dano 🚀 Stop The Steal (@powers2045) September 14, 2020

Where is he ? pic.twitter.com/UnPPDcplkG — Tammy L ✞🇺🇸🎶 (@Beatlefish) September 14, 2020

He’s got to ready for a nap by now — john (@JCRDeplorable) September 14, 2020

A nap and his pudding.

***

