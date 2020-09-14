Weâ€™re starting to wonder if one of the requirements for one of those fancy blue checkmarks on Twitter is a complete lack of understanding when it comes to the very basics and fundamentals of our government. And the number of people (hundreds of thousands!) stupid enough to like what they have to say.

Like this â€˜winnerâ€™ from Rob Delaney.

Yes, two senators from each state is super racist, Rob.

Derp.

You know the face you make when you *think* your corgi is passing gas but youâ€™re not sure because it could also be your 13-year-old son who is home doing virtual school and keeps laughing like heâ€™s up to something?

Yup, just made that face.

Ouchville.

Seriously, bro.

Trending

BECAUSE ITâ€™S RACIST!!!

Repeal the 17th.

Break out the puppets and crayons, folks.

Read a book, dude.

Just make sure itâ€™s an actual Civics book.

***

Related:

â€˜Facts be DAMNEDâ€™: Drew Holden torches Dems, media, and blue-checks over Lancaster narrative in EPIC receipt-filled thread

â€˜Stop weaponizing your office!â€™ Richard Grenell puts MEGA-Karen aka Gov. Sisolak in his PLACE for whining about Trumpâ€™s Nevada rally

â€˜ENOUGH!â€™ Mollie Hemingway UNLOADS on The Atlanticâ€™s Yoni Appelbaum in 1 BRUTAL tweet for pushing Vindman/Russia conspiracy BS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiaRacist FounderesRob DelaneySenatesenatorsslavery