Weâ€™re starting to wonder if one of the requirements for one of those fancy blue checkmarks on Twitter is a complete lack of understanding when it comes to the very basics and fundamentals of our government. And the number of people (hundreds of thousands!) stupid enough to like what they have to say.

Like this â€˜winnerâ€™ from Rob Delaney.

Yes, two senators from each state is super racist, Rob.

Derp.

You know the face you make when you *think* your corgi is passing gas but youâ€™re not sure because it could also be your 13-year-old son who is home doing virtual school and keeps laughing like heâ€™s up to something?

Yup, just made that face.

His understanding of American civics is about as good as his stand up #Lame #Clappter â€” Rants OutLoud ðŸ¤¬ (@RantsOutloud) September 13, 2020

Ouchville.

Just say you dont know how stuff works. It's less humiliating than tweeting something stupid. â€” Dan ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@danieltobin) September 13, 2020

Seriously, bro.

They don't even understand the two houses of Congress. â€” TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) September 14, 2020

BECAUSE ITâ€™S RACIST!!!

California has its equal representation by populationâ€¦ In the House. That's not the purpose of the Senate. These things should have been part of you 8/9th grade civics course. Of course, the 17th amendment kinda screwed that up. â€” vaRepublicMan (@Max_Bakers) September 13, 2020

Repeal the 17th.

You (and 111,000 other public school victims) donâ€™t know how basic government works. Embarrassing. *hint*

Senators represent STATES

House members represent PEOPLE Hereâ€™s a handy chart showing House members by state for you to share with your friends: pic.twitter.com/38EISZT4k8 â€” klarson (@kglarson) September 13, 2020

Break out the puppets and crayons, folks.

Two solutions:

(1) Move.

(2) Break up California. â€” AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 13, 2020

This just isn't right, Rob! We need to make sure there's a separate yet equally powerful body that gives representation based on population! All important things like impeachment should start there! We could call it "The Chamber of Representatives" â€” Anonynurse Practitioner (@ArthurNonymous) September 13, 2020

Iâ€™m sorry public school failed you so badly â€” Elrond Swanson (@jollygoat) September 14, 2020

Have you ever considered taking a civics class? You might find it extremely beneficial. â€” (((Ken Brown))) (@K_P_Brown) September 14, 2020

This is a feature, not a bug. Dumbass. â€” Bill you know the thing McBride (@gilescorey) September 13, 2020

There are 50 states. Each state gets two Senators. The Senators represent the states, not the populace.

The House is apportioned by population.

How many Representatives does Ca have? Civics 101. Youâ€™re welcome. pic.twitter.com/HuXeTtXeY8 â€” Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) September 13, 2020

Read a book, dude.

Just make sure itâ€™s an actual Civics book.

