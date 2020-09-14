Man, what IS it with these Atlantic writers? Seriously.

It’s as if they’re trying to annoy people so much they vote for Trump, from the piece we wrote about earlier basically threatening Americans to vote for Democrats or else to this nonsense from Yoni Appelbaum.

Obnoxious, meaningless, fearmongering garbage.

Take a look.

"This is what the Russians have in Trump: free chicken.”https://t.co/SWDKDSqGCe — Yoni Appelbaum (@YAppelbaum) September 14, 2020

Trump is Putin’s useful idiot.

They’ve been pushing this crap for four years so you’d think by NOW they’d have figured out this certain narrative is all FAIL but nope.

Mollie Hemingway has had ENOUGH (like most Americans):

Enough with this deranged and damaging and fact-free conspiracy theory that your magazine has peddled non-stop for years. https://t.co/UwGHdMewHZ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 14, 2020

Peddled nonstop.

What she said.

The Atlantic is a left wing rag. — Terry LEO (Ret) (@editor_wp) September 14, 2020

It's all they have left. — DeviledChickenLittle (@RealWomenVoters) September 14, 2020

I can’t think of one sign of evidence that Russia has gotten better off in the last 4 years under Trump, but can give you plenty of how they are worse off. Yet supposedly Russia controls the most powerful person on earth. — Johnny Bordelon (@johnbrdln) September 14, 2020

Another outstanding Atlantic article. 🤔 — Shawn Goe (@shawn_goe) September 14, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is what the Biden campaign has in The Atlantic: free campaign advertising. — Wrangler Curly 🇺🇸 (@wranglercurly) September 14, 2020

And yet no one will be held to account. The media are propagandists, and at least 50% of us knows it. — Barrett 🇺🇸✝️💙 (@barrettwiedemen) September 14, 2020

Starting to think The Atlantic is published in Moscow — VanMark Collectables (@VMCollectables) September 14, 2020

Whoa.

So THEY are the real useful idiots.

We KNEW IT!

*snort*

***

