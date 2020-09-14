Honest reporting?! There will BE no honest reporting here! Heh.

Forbes says our coverage of the riots last night might sway the Pennsylvania election in favor of Trump If Biden doesnâ€™t respond properly. Thatâ€™s why they hate us: our honest reporting is actually swaying public opinion and influencing the election https://t.co/Uv884aZTa4 â€” ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

From Forbes:

With the hot summer of protests turning into an equally angry election autumn, issues of police violence, and the breakouts of violent anti-police protests are sure to dominate the nationâ€™s attention. As a result, the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement and others who have called for an end of unjust police violence have an important task ahead of them.Â Thy must help the protesters that have swelled the streets better understand when anti-police anger is righteous, and when it is unjustified. Failing to do so harms their cause, and their chances of success of creating real and lasting reform. And for Joe Biden, he must navigate another explosive issue in an essential battleground state that voted for Trump in 2016. All eyes will be focused on how Biden addresses the incident, and how he explains to the American people where the line between proper protests and the need for law and order should be drawn. As the campaign hits its stretch run, Biden must address this issue, and the protests in Lancaster, like his election depends on it â€¦ Because it likely does.

Yaâ€™ think? Gosh, and here we thought Democrats threatening Americans to vote for them OR ELSE would somehow sway public opinion.

Heh.

Guess Americans like to be showed the truth, who would have guessed? â€” ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

Right?

Weâ€™re super shocked.

Totally.

Oh my gosh, Forbes changed the word riot to protest within an hour pic.twitter.com/rtGAvO3rG2 â€” ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we donâ€™t laugh weâ€™ll never stop throwing up.

You don't get enough credit for putting yourself in harm's way almost every night. There are those of us that wholeheartedly appreciate it and thank you for the job that you're doing, actual journalism. â€” Blue Flu (@shnikies78) September 14, 2020

These guys are nuts!

Thank goodness.

Thank you for actually reporting what's going on. Please stay safe. â€” CÎ›LÎžB PÎžTÎžRSON ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@cubicle6) September 14, 2020

You and your fellow on the ground supporters are the media now. Gone are the days of the network ivory tower types. They worked overtime to lose their credibility. Glad you all are here to fill this void. Thanks you for your work and please stay safe. â€” Viktoriia ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¦ (@ViktoriiaUAH) September 14, 2020

Thank you for your tireless work. â€” #SayIt EllieB ðŸ’ƒ (@SayItEllieB) September 14, 2020

Reporting the truth means you have to get your hands dirty.

Who knew?

***

