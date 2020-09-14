For whatever reason, the Left has gotten it into their heads that threatening Americans with more violence if they don’t vote the way they want them to seems like a winning strategy. You’d think they’d know by now Americans don’t like being threatened but we’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box here.

The Atlantic’s Shadi Hamid tweeted then deleted this tweet introducing his ‘piece’:

Even strictly law-and-order Republicans have an interest in Biden winning because if he doesn’t the violence will get worse? What a seriously crap take. We don’t blame him for deleting it … heh.

Ok, maybe we blame him a little.

He didn’t delete this one:

Clear favorite?! On what planet? Oh, that’s right, the media is very very very busy convincing the masses Biden is winning.

Adorable.

And dangerous.

Heh.

Fake polls for the win.

Or for the loss in this case.

Spoilt children who are willing to burn cities down and hurt people, yup.

Perfect.

Vote for Trump, duh.

It was almost like he was trying to make us an offer we can’t refuse.

Silly him, we can totally refuse this nonsense. And will.

***

