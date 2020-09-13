Joy Villa shared footage of her encounter with a bunch of white guys in the BLM movement getting in her face, calling HER a racist, and lecturing her about how she’s oppressed.

You can’t make this level of stupid up.

Watch.

Holy crap these cowards are unhinged. #BLM ATTACKED us, screaming “RACIST” in our faces, shoving our women & children. I WILL NOT STAND FOR THESE VIOLENT THUGS AND BULLIES! pic.twitter.com/8vDHqxS2iD — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) September 12, 2020

Holy crap, indeed.

Gotta love it when a White guy lectures Black people about how racist THEY are for being conservatives. You’d think by now they’d figure out THIS is not a winning argument but nope.

And yes, everything is stupid.

St. Paul MN!!! — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) September 13, 2020

She was in Minnesota which makes it even stupider that White guys were calling HER a racist.

Fair point.

Be strong, fight the good fight. Thank you for showing the truth — dont matter (@sohony281) September 12, 2020

All they like to do is start trouble. — TrinaMcdaniel (@TrinaMcdaniel52) September 12, 2020

It’s all about terrorizing people … wouldn’t that make them domestic terrorists?

Asking for a friend.

I am glad people are standing for the USA. You are great and thank you. — Thomas W Mess (@ThomasWMess1) September 12, 2020

Amen.

***

Related:

OOPSIES! NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell COVID-shames Nevada Trump rally and trips SPECTACULARLY over her own BLM riot coverage

‘Peaceful’: BLM ‘protesters’ try breaching hospital where 2 LA county deputies fight for their lives after being shot in ambush (video-thread)

‘Did he say balls?!’ Ted Cruz uses Trevor Noah’s OUTRAGE over gender-reveal parties to DROP ‘liberal men’ annnd we’re officially DEAD