Gosh, maybe it’s just us but this doesn’t seem like a movement that actually cares much about ‘justice’. Trying to block and breach the hospital where two Los Angeles county deputies who were shot and ambushed by some POS are fighting for their lives?

Guess they really don’t like that ‘all lives matter.’

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling "We hope they die" referring to 2 LA Sheriff's ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People's lives are at stake when ambulances can't get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

This thread follows their actions, watch:

BLM protesters trying to breach St. Francis hospital where two officers are fighting for their lives after being shot in an ambush.

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/0x3uj04ahW — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 13, 2020

Where two of America’s most notorious gang members …

Murderers.

They were on traffic duty but ok.

Keep going.

BLM protesters trying to breach St. Francis hospital where two officers are fighting for their lives after being shot in an ambush.

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/8W3ciYNtmo — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 13, 2020

Oink oink.

Folks, if you’re watching these videos in public at all you might want to put on some headphones or use your earbuds.

Lots and lots of ‘language’.

BLM protesters trying to breach St. Francis hospital where two officers are fighting for their lives after being shot in an ambush. "Y`all gonna die one by one" – BLM LA

Part 3 pic.twitter.com/Mc073mOpTD — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 13, 2020

That’s how you die, one-by-one.

BLM protesters trying to breach St. Francis hospital where two officers are fighting for their lives after being shot in an ambush. Part 4 pic.twitter.com/y6vTkJS0QS — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 13, 2020

BLM … aka Biden Likes Mobs.

BLM protesters trying to breach St. Francis hospital where two officers are fighting for their lives after being shot in an ambush. Part 5 pic.twitter.com/UPA6s1hXoS — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 13, 2020

Yes, they are escorting you jacka*ses from the scene.

Deal with it.

There are a few more videos but to be honest it’s just the same group of people complaining that the police wouldn’t let them breach a hospital. If you want to watch a bunch of whining and complaining that they weren’t allowed to harass people at a hospital the entire thread is on Twitter.

But this editor wasn’t interested in giving them a platform to complain.

