Would appear ‘comedian’ Trevor Noah is super offended by gender reveal parties because the child in question hasn’t chosen their gender yet.

We sort of hope this is a joke BUT considering the state of the Left in 2020, he could totally be serious.

Enter Sen. Ted Cruz with the takedown.

We had to double and triple-check that this was really Ted’s account … and YUP.

He made a joke about testicles.

Heh.

We only had to wait until 2020 for politicians to get THIS honest.

Heh.

#MERICA

***

