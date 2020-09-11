National Press Secretary for Joe Biden, TJ Ducklo, went on with Bret Baier last night and made a total tool of himself.

Like bad.

Accusing Bret of being a shill and funneling questions from the Trump campaign? REALLY? BRET?!? He is truly one of the only talking heads at Fox News that even people on the Left will agree is unbiased and fair.

Which made Ducklo look like a total baby.

Watch, if you can stand it.

Welp, after his embarrassing meltdown with Bret, Richard Grenell tweeted this:

The only person who has done more damage to Biden’s campaign is Biden himself.

