New York Times correspondent Kathy Gray covered the Trump rally in Michigan yesterday. Apparently her big story was a lack of masks at the event …

Crammed in crowd in the rain for trump rally in michigan. Not many masks pic.twitter.com/5DZ6JBVNK8 — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020

Crammed in, not many masks.

Don’t worry, Kathy, it was just a protest against socialism and stupidity. That means nobody can catch the virus, duh.

Welp, Kathy went and got herself kicked out of the rally:

I’ve just been kicked out of the trump rally. — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020

Which made her a folk hero to people on the Left who like to believe Trump is literally HiTlEr and kicking the press out so they can’t report on his evildoings.

First for me: Trump campaign tracked me down from pics i tweeted and escorted me out. — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020

And of course, she fed the narrative that it was her pictures that got her the boot.

Except that’s not the whole story.

Again, Kathy, is there something you want to add to your story here? Or are we just going to leave at “I got ‘kicked’ out?” Aside from the drama queening, can we get a straight answer? Were you credentialed as press for this event? pic.twitter.com/fhFHNoCJxe — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) September 11, 2020

Oopsie.

Appears she needed to be credentialed as press for the event.

So it was, for this reason, she was removed, not her daring pictures of maskless Trump supporters.

Bye, bye. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) September 11, 2020

You should have applied for a press pass, or agreed to be a guest and get out of the press pool area. You were escorted out because you refused to follow the rules everybody else followed. — Garry (@OnalaskaGarry) September 11, 2020

It’s a far more engaging story if she was kicked out for her BRAVE PHOTOS!

Heh.

I’m sure you have access to 4 anonymous sources to complete your reporting. — Belinda in HAH (@HAHRealEstate) September 11, 2020

Totally.

Or maybe they just saw you in the press area with no credentials. — Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) September 11, 2020

More Fake News from the liberal rag NYTimes — cathy miller (@chattycatthy) September 11, 2020

Right? It’s just like any other day that ends in ‘y’.

***

Related:

BUSTED! SUNY Suffolk college instructor caught virtually ‘teaching’ (instructing?) students to vote against Trump (watch)

Who they REALLY are –> Lincoln Project co-founder tries deleting repugnant 9/11-eve tweet comparing WTC towers falling to Trump (but we got it)

OMG-LOL, dude is a trainwreck! Joe Biden tells Jake Tapper Obama voters switched to Trump because they’re racist (watch)