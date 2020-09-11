Plenty of parents across the country are unhappy with the idea of their children going to school virtually BUT seeing this video of a SUNY Suffolk instructor basically teaching her students how to vote (especially how and why to vote against Trump) is perhaps all too eye-opening of a reason to be glad we’re able to take a look in at what our kids are being taught.

Even in college.

Watch this … it’s insane:

🚨@SUNYSuffolk college instructor trying her best DURING CLASS to indoctrinate students to turn against POTUS & remove him from office. This is wrong on many levels & gives our teachers a very bad name. Our classrooms should be a place for free thinking not indoctrination! pic.twitter.com/JbxDH3QPXZ — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) September 11, 2020

The second day of class.

Sadly, this instructor is not unique. At all.

Which rights has Trump tried to take away?

Literally nothing she said here is real … let’s hope SUNY Suffolk responds and acts accordingly.

@SUNYSuffolk Does your institution receive public tax dollars to peddle partisan politics to students? & what kind of teacher uses the term ‘friggin’ or freaking in class? Is this what today’s ‘education’ is reduced to? An affront to decorum & higher learning imo — MissSmarty:Plants ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@GardenVibe) September 11, 2020

Fair questions.

Exposing crap teachers thanks to @TheDemocrats closing their states and forcing virtual school!! I have no doubt we will be seeing more. Pay attention parents!! — TurboChick⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KelleyTori) September 11, 2020

Hey, thanks, Democrats.

Heh.

Fire the professor obviously. She is objectively trash. — Jason Alexander Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) September 11, 2020

It’s like listening to a crazy Aunt after she’s had two beers, rather than an instructor at an institution of higher learning.🤪 — Simply Irredeemable (@hrhjmm) September 11, 2020

She is like every crazy person this editor comes across on Twitter.

In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if we’ve actually debated this crazy woman before.

EL OH EL.

Keep recording. Every student needs to keep recording. — Dionysios arabatzis (@Dio_theGreek) September 11, 2020

Amen.

***

