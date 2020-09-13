Wouldn’t it be something if the media just reported the news without making snide and snarky comments? All Kelly O’Donnell had to do was report on the size of Trump’s rally in Nevada and let people reading her commentary draw their own conclusions about the silly COVID restrictions but oh no …

Had to get her sideways dig in.

Adults making decisions for themselves.

Those monsters.

Surely Kelly had this same sort of ‘concern’ when covering other large outdoor events, like BLM riots … sorry, protests.

Right?

Nope.

Guess Kelly thinks the rules only apply to Trump supporters.

Maybe COVID is smart enough to target only conservatives?

It’s just endless nonsense.

Not counting on it.

All that matters is how much they hate Trump.

And his voters.

Maybe she’s holding a grudge?

***

