Sheesh, calm down, Karen.

Wait, sorry.

Calm down, Governor Sisolak.

Tonight, President Donald Trump is taking reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 14, 2020

Note, there are several tweets in this thread, all shaming the president and claiming PEOPLE WILL DIE because of the rally but we decided to leave them out since you read enough garbage in one day as it is. If you feel like reading a governor-sized Karen thread the whole thing is on Twitter.

Richard Grenell wasn’t having any OF it:

Tens of thousands of people were on the Las Vegas strip last night. You were silent. Stop the election interference. You are weaponizing your office by attacking the opposition. https://t.co/2i70jyclXh — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 14, 2020

Give ’em Hell, Richard.

For far too long, Democratic governors have been using fear to control their constituents and last night the Trump campaign said enough.

Countless lives are exercising their rights. Our rights don't end where covid starts.

Sisolak, go peddle that to Antifa and BLM. They're on month 4 of their rally. — Kid Rock Trump Way of Talking (@c00kinbabe) September 14, 2020

Somehow ‘flattening the curve’ turned into NOBODY WILL GET SICK, EVER.

It’s a joke.

And it needs to end.

The worst governor in the history of Nevada who would btw not allow the use of HCQ by affected patients during the initial surge of Covid. A total bottom feeder he is now trying to rig an election without dealing with the legislative branch! — Jim Villa (@thejmmyv) September 14, 2020

That tweet is one long a*s hissy fit from the Gov…🤦‍♀️..definite election interference — Mrs. Born (@KerryAMc) September 14, 2020

The Governor is a most long winded tweeter. Whew! — Steve (@TheSteve12) September 14, 2020

Right? A total Karen.

Nevada going Red Rich!!!! — Honky Tonk Heroes 🇺🇸🍺🇺🇸🍺 (@dinoden68) September 14, 2020

Thanks, Governor Sisolak. You and your fellow Democratic governors have put so many states into play with your authoritarian, draconian regulations and restrictions. We appreciate all your efforts to re-elect Trump.

#MERICA

***

Related:

‘ENOUGH!’ Mollie Hemingway UNLOADS on The Atlantic’s Yoni Appelbaum in 1 BRUTAL tweet for pushing Vindman/Russia conspiracy BS

‘THIS is why the Left HATES us and our honest reporting’: Forbes admits Elijah Schaffer’s coverage of Lancaster riots might sway PA to Trump

‘Vote Dem or we’ll kill the country.’ The Atlantic’s Shadi Hamid deletes tweet and runs after being REKT for saying the quiet part out loud (we got it!)