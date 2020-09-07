Seems the so-called ‘unity’ ticket is on the verge of losing college-educated white women.

Again.

Hey Joe, remember when your VP pick said these riots could and should continue after the election? Good times.

One Dem strategist described a focus group in which white, college-educated women reacted to protests by discussing their own property values, mortgage. “White women who have college degrees are starting to really get sick of this” https://t.co/EBIJBb05PZ via @politico — David Siders (@davidsiders) September 7, 2020

Not to mention Joe’s policies would destroy the suburbs as we know them.

From Politico:

But two months before Election Day, there is an awareness that the final verdict isn’t in. And unlike on the coronavirus — unequivocally a losing issue for the president — many rank-and-file Democrats in the suburbs see a potential upside for Trump on the issue of law and order. Two Democratic strategists who recently viewed focus groups of suburban voters described high-propensity voters increasingly concerned about unrest in urban centers, though both strategists said it was unclear whether that concern would push them to Biden or to Trump. One of the strategists described a focus group in which white, college-educated women reacted to the protests by discussing their own property values and, in one woman’s case, her family’s mortgage. “White women who have college degrees are starting to really get sick of this,” the strategist said.

As this editor is also a college-educated white woman in the suburbs she can attest to this – really sick of it.

Voting Trump.

Oh, and this editor didn’t vote for Trump in 2016.

Suck it up, Democrats.

Guess how this admission went over:

You know there is something messed up with our electoral system when the guy up 10% in most polls is still in the “could lose” category — Doug Walsh (@DougWalsh72) September 7, 2020

We are getting sick of it but not for the reasons implied. We’re tired of the administration doing absolutely nothing, of the same violence against black people still happening even WHILE the protests are going on. — Stefanie Party (@StefanieParty) September 7, 2020

Umm … no.

I live in a red suburb that is next to another red suburb. The number of Biden and BLM signs I see in both towns is astounding. I am seeing them at places where I know the owners voted Trump in ‘16. — simpleelements (@simpleelements) September 7, 2020

Suuuuuure.

The article says it's not really moving the needle. One focus group means nothing. I don't know one person that agrees with looting& burning but agree that we need police reform. Congress needs to get it's act together but they won't, gotta get those votes. — Lisa (Loehr)Spaulding (@leezawilllshe) September 7, 2020

We’re not owned! We’re not owned!

Well, it is a Politico story so… — Chris Miller (@chrismiller586) September 7, 2020

And you guys know how totally conservative Politico is.

Heh.

Oh, that Karen noise can go right the hell to an episode of The Handmaid’s Tale. — Estebang (avoiding snifflers) (@estebanyourface) September 7, 2020

Dafuq?

Um, white women talking about "property values" were never voting Biden because of their racism. — vinkayem (@VinkayemKaren) September 7, 2020

And we’re done here.

***

