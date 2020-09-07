We know you know already but we’ll say it again.

Candace Owens doesn’t take any prisoners. Whether you agree with her or not, you have to admit she can definitely hold her own in any battle, especially when she’s confronting the rapper who got to interview Joe Biden one-on-one. Guess his team hoped it would help his ‘image’ but all it really did was hurt Cardi B.

This back and forth is one for the ages.

Take a look.

Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values…here you go. #WAP #SundaySpecial pic.twitter.com/q5QxxX9G4e — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

And since Candace tagged Cardi, she responded.

Sort of.

This is seriously a hot dumpster of word salad.

You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbp pic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

Huh?

Luckily, Candace clarified:

To clarify—Joe Biden “gotta talk” to you because you have the number 1 song and Santa Claus was harassing your sister? Um. K. Thanks for clearing that one up. https://t.co/MCaYpPNRXy — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

Yes you are right I have the number 1 song & I have a huge platform and I can make millions go vote to get the MAN THAT USED YOU .I don’t want to argue with you Candace I really don’t have the time .I honestly just feel sorry for you. https://t.co/haACwKRN13 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

Riiiight.

For not wanting to argue with Candace she sure threw a fit.

Lastly, asking racist Joe Biden to lower your taxes in the same breath that you asked for free universal healthcare is about as thick as it gets. When you stick to music, you can get left alone. When you dabble in politics, you will get called out for platforming ignorance. https://t.co/31CHwxnHRo — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

That. ^

Fine, entertainment, and sports peeps. You want to have an opinion on important things? Well then SUCK IT UP when people call you out.

Well paying taxes is something that as much as I hate it’s a reality I will always have to pay …but I rather my tax money go to free education then police funding ….Use my money on something USEFUL.Your president use our tax money to fu d his empty campaign runs 😩😂😂 https://t.co/tesk1pwdwb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

*Free education THAN police funding …*

That’s irony, right there.

You are encouraging MILLIONS to go vote for the man that locked up entire generations of black men.

Maybe go google: JOE BIDEN AND 1994 CRIME BILL. Joe Biden used you.

Bernie Sanders used you.

Neither one of them like or know your music. They think you’re dumb. #Trump2020 https://t.co/31CHwxnHRo — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

& you are encouraging millions to vote for a man who laugh Everytime a black men gets killed by a cop and tell millions of Americans to drink bleach🤷🏽‍♀️ Trump didn’t even have you talking at the Republican convention 😩He thinks you’re dumb.MASA did you dirty but you mad at me ? https://t.co/0gWcIpInS7 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

We got nothin’.

1) Produce the clip of Trump laughing at black men getting killed, you lying fraud.

2) I turned down filming a spot for the RNC convention.

3) You encourage millions of young girls to spread their legs, & you admitted to date-raping men—so don’t even start on the bleach lie. https://t.co/ZMW2CdPM3k — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 7, 2020

And it’s getting real now.

1) Your tax dollars already go to free education, genius.

2) No campaign uses tax dollars for funding. That is illegal.

3) Defunding police initiatives have led to 200% increases in black men getting shot in inner cities. STOP SUPPORTING BLACK PEOPLE DYING. https://t.co/M68GND0eRB — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 7, 2020

It was at this point that Cardi went off to Instagram to complain about Candace, so Candace returned the favor.

I’m almost 6 months pregnant and had to rip @iamcardib a new WAP. Watch here: https://t.co/mLbMeDgm9s Goodnight fam. #TRUMP2020 all day, every day. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 7, 2020

Cardi snuck one more lame barb in:

Your baby singing wap wap wap this some dry ass pussyyyy 😩😂😂😂😂😂😩😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ooJccpsXXn — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

Candace responded in kind:

Attacking an unborn child.

How very DEMOCRAT of you. While I have you—did you know your party has supported the slaughter of over 18 million black babies since 1973? Did you know the most unsafe place for a black child is in its mother’s womb because of YOUR party? https://t.co/hEJ8HR0ZRg — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 7, 2020

What she said.

This genius is one of the only people allowed to interview Joe Biden so far this year https://t.co/760kUGx5Gj — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 7, 2020

I suffered through Cardi B's response to Candace Owens… She says Trump is evil, "like Plankton on Spongebob." I'm not making that up. That's all you need to know. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 7, 2020

Trump is evil, ‘like Plankton on Spongebob.’ We’re starting to think Biden was interviewed by Cardi B because his team knew she would be one of only a handful whose brain works more POORLY than his.

Wow.

***

