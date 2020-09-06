What happened to Brandon Straka and his team in this video is terrifying.

Seriously.

This is also at least the second video we’ve seen from Brandon where he and or his team are being attacked by a bunch Joe Biden’s peaceful protesters.

Watch.

No cops around.

This is what Joe Biden wants for this country. Kamala Harris even said these riots shouldn’t stop … notice they’re attacking gay people and women.

But you know, BLM is super peaceful and stuff.

Scary times.

Right? Where were they?

*crickets*

Exactly.

It’s sad but he may have to.

Damn, we miss this guy.

He was onto something, even then.

***

